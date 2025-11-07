Price drop on LG microwaves: Up to 30% off on the latest models for every kitchen for quick and easy cooking
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 09:00 am IST
The price drop on LG microwaves makes it easier to bring home the latest models that blend convenience, quick cooking and everyday value. Read on.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Diet Fry, Ghee in 12Mins, 251 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity & Health Plus Menu) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
|
₹6,790
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BG, Glossy Black) View Details
|
₹11,390
|
|
View More Products