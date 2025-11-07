Price drop on LG microwaves: Up to 30% off on the latest models for every kitchen for quick and easy cooking

The recent price drop on LG microwaves brings premium technology within easy reach. These microwaves are not just for reheating; they make complete meals faster and healthier. The LG microwave oven range combines innovation, elegant design, and practical features for Indian kitchens. You can bake, grill, defrost, or cook multiple dishes with consistent results. There is a big price drop on LG microwaves, making this the right time to upgrade your kitchen.

Models like the LG convection microwave oven include unique modes such as Diet Fry, Tandoor Se, and Steam Clean for efficient and low-oil cooking. Auto-cook menus simplify complex recipes, while the stainless steel cavity ensures hygiene and easy maintenance. With powerful heating and energy-saving modes, LG delivers some of the best microwave oven choices available today.

The ongoing price drop on LG microwaves makes this 28-litre convection model an excellent buy for food lovers. Featuring a motorised rotisserie and Diet Fry technology, it lets you prepare crispy snacks using less oil. The stainless steel cavity ensures long-lasting durability, while the Ghee and Indian Roti Basket modes make traditional cooking simple. With 251 auto-cook menus, it’s designed for versatility, offering both health and taste in every meal with effortless cleaning and operation.

Price drop on LG microwaves brings this 20-litre model within easy reach for everyday cooking. Designed with I-Wave Technology and an anti-bacterial cavity, it ensures fast and hygienic results. The Health Plus Menu makes nutritious recipes simpler, while the Steam Clean feature helps maintain freshness after each use. Compact yet efficient, it fits well into any kitchen and caters perfectly to quick reheating, defrosting, and cooking needs for singles and couples.

Enjoy the current price drop on LG microwaves and upgrade to this 28-litre convection model. It supports baking, grilling, and steaming with effortless control through its intuitive touchpad. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, while the Tandoor Se and Health Plus menus inspire home-style recipes. With a variety of auto-cook options and an easy Steam Clean feature, it helps you prepare balanced meals faster and keep your microwave spotless without hassle.

Take advantage of the price drop on LG microwaves with this 21-litre convection model designed for health-conscious cooking. It features multiple preset menus, including Low Calorie, Indian Cuisine, and Steam Cook. The stainless steel cavity enhances hygiene, while the Quartz Heater provides safer heating. Ideal for small families, this oven balances performance and convenience, allowing you to cook a wide range of recipes while maintaining consistent heat distribution for perfectly cooked food every time.

With the current price drop on LG microwaves, this 20-litre grill model becomes a smart choice for everyday kitchens. Equipped with Quartz Heater and I-Wave Technology, it ensures faster and even grilling. The Health Plus Menu promotes wholesome meals, while the Steam Clean feature simplifies post-cooking maintenance. Its anti-bacterial cavity prevents odour and residue build-up, keeping food safe and fresh. Compact yet powerful, it’s ideal for preparing snacks, tandoor dishes, and daily meals with ease.

This charcoal convection model from LG enhances flavour while keeping food tender and crisp. The Charcoal Lighting Heater and Diet Fry features ensure healthier cooking without sacrificing taste. With heart-friendly recipes, a motorised rotisserie, and a stainless steel cavity, it’s made for both daily meals and special dishes. Its 30 Heart Healthy recipes and pasteurisation function make it a standout option for families who prefer nutritious and hygienic cooking.

This advanced LG microwave offers smart control with Wi-Fi connectivity for effortless cooking. The Scan to Cook feature allows users to manage recipes digitally, while the Charcoal Lighting Heater brings out natural flavours. Designed with 301 auto-cook menus and heart-friendly options, it supports everything from ghee making to rotisserie grilling. Durable and hygienic, its stainless steel cavity and Steam Clean function keep it pristine, combining innovation and health-conscious design in one stylish appliance.

Compact yet capable, this 21-litre LG convection microwave is ideal for small households. It combines convenience with health through features like the Health Plus Menu, Steam Clean, and Quartz Heater. Its Auto Cook Menu includes Indian dishes, soups, and desserts that are easy to prepare at home. With a polished finish and energy-saving design, it offers a perfect mix of efficiency, hygiene, and everyday practicality for modern kitchens.

FAQs on LG Microwave Oven What makes LG microwave ovens stand out from others? LG microwave ovens are known for their advanced cooking modes, even heat distribution, and energy efficiency. They also feature antibacterial interiors and easy-to-clean steam functions.

Are LG convection microwave ovens suitable for baking? Yes, LG convection microwaves are ideal for baking cakes, biscuits, and pizzas. They maintain even heat for soft, well-cooked results every time.

How does the Diet Fry feature work in LG convection microwave ovens? The Diet Fry feature allows cooking with minimal oil while maintaining crisp texture and taste, ideal for snacks like samosas or chips.

Do LG microwaves come with child lock safety? Yes, most LG microwave ovens include a child lock feature that prevents accidental operation during use.

What type of cooking can be done in an LG convection microwave oven? You can bake, grill, roast, defrost, and reheat in an LG convection microwave, making it a multipurpose kitchen appliance.

