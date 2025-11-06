Projectors for home starting at just ₹2949: Enjoy up to 76% off on top options for all budgets
Published on: Nov 06, 2025 03:54 pm IST
Experience large-screen entertainment at home from just ₹2,949, with deals reaching up to 76% off. Explore feature-packed projectors across every price tier.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Great discountPortronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam Smart Projector | Android, 1080P& 4K Ultra Support, 3000 Lumens, 720p Native | for Room & Outdoors | All OTT Apps | WiFi/BT, Mirroring, USB, HDMI, 180°, Speakers View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector - 100 + Dolby Vision, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom - Home Theater Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth View Details
|
₹109,999
|
|
|
XGIMI Horizon S Max 4K Projector, 2025 New Launch, IMAX Enhanced Portable Projector, Dolby Vision, 3100 ISO Lumens, 110% BT.2020, Flexible Stand, Intelligent Screen, 2 x 12W Harman Kardon Speakers View Details
|
₹169,999
|
|
|
Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details
|
₹108,789
|
|
|
BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
XGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 3 Pro Portable Projector with PowerBase Stand, 2.5hrs Battery, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, 450 ISO Lumens, ISA 2.0, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon View Details
|
₹51,999
|
|
|
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Full HD Portable Projector (1920x1080) with Screen Upto 120 inch, Compact Size with Remote, webOS, Wireless Connection, Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, Apple AirPlay, Screen Share View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
BenQ GV50 Laser Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 92% REC709, 500ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 120inches Screensize,135° Projection,18W Speaker, builtin GoogleTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details
|
₹62,500
|
|
|
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), upto 120 screen, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, 3-channel RGB Laser, 360° handle, Auto screen adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
CAMLEIGH Andriod 5G WiFi Projector Home 4K Support 1080P Smartphone Full HD Portable Builtin YouTube Other Apps Auto Keystone 4000 Lumens 200 Screen Compatible 4K TV Stick View Details
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
Stylish choiceZebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130 Screen, WiFi|BT View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Value for moneyE GATE Atom 2X Smart Android Projector, 200 ISO, 1080p & 4K Support, Automatic & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime, WiFi & BT, Screen Mirroring, 720P Native, 1GB- View Details
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 540 Android 13 Smart LED Projector, Ultra HD 4K Support, Streaming Apps, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, Adjustable Height & Angle, Wi-fi, BT,HDMI,USB(White) View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Zebronics Android Portable Smart Projector, 1080p Support, 3600 Lumens, 150 Screen, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime), Miracast, WiFi, BT, HDMI, Built-in Battery, 2hr Playtime (Pixaplay 74B) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Great discountZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Premium choiceWZATCO Legend Pro Certified Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI, WiFi 6 & BT, DRM L1, Google Assistant | Chromecast | Android TV 11.0, Black View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
XElectron Techno Plus Android 13 Smart Projector, Bass Speaker, Auto Focus, 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto Keystone with Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc, WiFi & BT, Screen Mirroring, 1080P Native View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Unique designZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500, Ultra Short Throw, Smart Projector, 12500 Lumens, 90 Inch Screen Size, Electronic Focus, Android, Air Mouse, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
