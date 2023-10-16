News / Technology / Qatar Airways, Starlink collaborate for free, high-speed internet on flights | 5 points

Qatar Airways, Starlink collaborate for free, high-speed internet on flights | 5 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 12:09 PM IST

As per the airline, the agreement will allow passengers to have a rich seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access.

Qatar Airways passengers will soon get to enjoy 'ultra-fast' Wi-Fi speeds on its flights, as the airline has partnered with Starlink, the world's largest satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

This file photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways plane taking-off from the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. (AFP)
This file photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways plane taking-off from the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. (AFP)

“As a leading 5-star airline of the world, Qatar Airways remains committed to offer the best passenger experience onboard, and the agreement with Starlink will allow passengers to have a rich seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access,” the Doha-based carrier noted in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here is all you need to know:

(1.) The project – a high-speed and low latency network – is currently in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across the Qatar Airways fleet.

(2.) To be offered as a complimentary (free) service, it will allow flyers to enjoy internet connectivity of up to 350 Megabits, and for various internet-based services.

(3.) The connectivity, however, is only for specified aircraft and select routes, which will be announced later.

(4.) The partnership means that people travelling between more than 160 destinations that the airline flies to, can use Starlink's services. Also, these will be available the moment a flyer boards the plane.

(5.) Qatar Airways is the largest airline that Starlink has partnered with till date.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out