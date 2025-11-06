Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses with AI support to hit Amazon and Flipkart from…

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1), Meta’s first generation of smart eyewear, first launched in India in May, are set to be available. The wearable, launched in collaboration with Meta and EssilorLuxottica, will soon be listed on major online marketplaces. From 6 November onwards, interested buyers will be able to register with e-commerce platforms in order to receive alerts prior to the official sale opening on 21 November. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.(Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1): Availability and Price in India

Meta has confirmed that the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) will officially go on sale in India from November 21. The smart glasses will be listed on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital website. Interested buyers can now use the ‘Notify Me’ feature on these platforms to get alerts once the sale goes live.

The latest Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,900 and were initially limited to the Ray-Ban India website and select retail outlets across the country. This upcoming online rollout marks Meta’s move to reach a wider consumer base, which could offer an easier way for users to explore its smart eyewear range.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1): Key Features and Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) come equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera that enables users to capture photos and videos hands-free. They are built with open-ear speakers and five microphones designed for calls, video recording, and interactions with Meta’s AI voice assistant.

Users can activate Meta AI with the command “Hey Meta,” allowing access to a range of smart features and real-time information. The glasses also support live-streaming functionality, making them suitable for social sharing and on-the-go communication.

Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear is available in classic styles such as Wayfarer and Headliner. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and offers up to four hours of use per charge, claims the company. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 and is compatible with the Meta View app, which manages photos, videos, and settings.