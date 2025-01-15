Realme 14 Pro series launch on Jan 16: Colour-changing design, specs, and what we know ahead of launch

The Realme 14 Pro series is set to be the next big smartphone launch for the Indian market, and the series will feature two models: the Realme 14 Pro and the Realme 14 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, there's already a lot we know about the devices, including its colour changing technology. Here, let us tell what we know about the Realme 14 Pro series ahead of its release. Realme 14 Pro series launches on January 16.(Realme)

Realme 14 Pro Series to Feature Colour-Change Design

Yes, you read that right. The Realme 14 Pro is claimed to be the world’s first phone with a temperature-sensitive colour-changing design. How does this work? Well, Realme states that the phone in the Pearl White colourway actually changes its colour when the temperature drops below 16-degree Celsius. This could be a great party trick, for all that matters. Apart from the Pearl White colourway, there will also be India-exclusive colours, including Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple.

Display and Performance

Realme has confirmed that the device will feature a quad-curved display with a 42-degree curvature. The display itself will be an OLED panel with support for 1.5K resolution. Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset for the Realme 14 Pro 5G, while the higher-end Realme 14 Pro Plus will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

There will also be differences in terms of charging speeds. The base model is expected to sport 45W fast charging, while the Realme 14 Pro Plus may support 80W fast charging. However, both phones will sport a 6,000 mAh battery.

Camera

The Realme 14 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the higher-end Realme 14 Pro Plus will feature a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto shooter, and an ultrawide lens.

Durability

Realme has also confirmed that both devices will come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, so you can be stress-free when dealing with the elements.

Realme 14 Pro: Availability

The Realme 14 Pro Series will launch tomorrow, January 16, at 12 noon Indian time. The Realme 14 Pro will be made available on Flipkart and will also be available on the company’s official website. More details about availability will be revealed tomorrow, along with pricing information.

