Realme 15 series mobile specs and launch timeline out: What we can expect

Realme is gearing up to introduce its new smartphone lineup, the Realme 15 series, which is expected to launch in July 2025. Although the company has not officially confirmed the details, leaks and certification documents have revealed some key insights about the upcoming models and their specifications. Let’s have a closer look at what’s coming. Realme is preparing to launch its Realme 15 series in July 2025, with multiple variants expected.(Realme)

Realme 15, 15 Pro, 15 Lite: Launch Timeline and Key Features (Expected)

The Realme 15 series is expected to comprise multiple variants, including the Realme 15, 15 Pro and 15 Lite. However, they may not be launched simultaneously, with several sources indicating a launch date of July 2025. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the rollout could start with one or two models first, followed by the release of additional versions. This approach aligns with Realme’s previous strategy, as seen with the Realme 14 series earlier this year. The company launched the 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro Plus 5G in January in India, while the 14 Pro Lite appeared later in March. Notably, the standard Realme 14 5G was available only in select global markets and did not reach India.

Among the expected models, the Realme 15 Lite stands out as the entry-level option. Reports from Xpertpick suggest that this model (RMX5000) will come in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The phone may be offered in three colours: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold. Although details about the chipset remain unclear, the Lite version is expected to be the most affordable model, with a price tag likely to be below Rs. 15,000.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro (model RMX5101) is expected to offer higher storage and memory options. It may be available in four variants, ranging from 8GB RAM with 128GB storage to 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The device is likely to come in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. This model may target the mid-range segment, similar to the Realme 14 Pro Plus.

The core Realme 15 5G model (RMX5106) is also set to launch in India. It may share the same memory options as the Pro model and could be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000. It is expected to come packed with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 6,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 120Hz flat AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the device might offer three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green.