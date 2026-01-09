Realme 16 Pro 5G series goes on sale: Check price, sale offers and availability

Realme 16 Pro series goes on sale in India starting today. The latest lineup includes the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus. With this latest launch, the company is targeting users looking for a strong camera, a large battery and a high refresh rate display. Both devices come in multiple RAM and storage options to meet different user needs. Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus are now available for purchase in India.

Realme 16 Pro series: Price in India

The Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB and 256GB model is priced at Rs. 41,999, and the 12GB and 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, followed by Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Discounts, Launch Offers and Availability

As part of the sale, Realme offers instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on select credit and debit cards. Buyers can also use exchange offers, which reduce the final price based on the old phone’s condition and model. The company also provides no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on supported cards.

The Realme 16 Pro series is now available starting today. Buyers can purchase the phones through Flipkart, the official Realme website, and authorised offline stores across India.

Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G: Key Features

The Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

For photography, the device includes a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and videos. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme 16 Pro 5G: Key Specifications

The Realme 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset with a Mali G615 GPU.

For photography, the device includes a 200MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.