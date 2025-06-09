Realme GT 8 Pro tipped to launch with a 200MP periscope camera, 2K display soon

Realme is preparing to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in China during the last quarter of this year. Recent leaks have revealed several key features that highlight the phone’s upgraded design and hardware. The key insight comes from a well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, who shared new details about the device. Realme GT 8 Pro is reportedly to launch with a 2K display, a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon chip, and a large battery.(HT Tech)

Realme GT 8 Pro: Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to the leak, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The phone will include a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, likely based on Samsung’s HP9 sensor. This camera sensor has a large 1/1.4-inch size and supports 4x4 pixel binning. This technology allows the camera to capture 12MP images with larger pixel sizes, which improves brightness and clarity in low-light conditions. The tipster suggested this camera could become one of the most powerful telephoto setups available in this segment, if it reaches production.

In addition to the camera, the GT 8 Pro will feature a flat OLED display with a 2K resolution. This marks a shift from the previous generation, which had a micro-quad-curved OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. The phone will continue to use an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen. It will also have a waterproof body, similar to its predecessor.

Earlier reports indicated that the Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a battery capacity close to 7,000mAh, along with support for 100W fast charging. The phone will likely include a metal middle frame and run on Realme UI 7, based on Android 16.

Furthermore, the addition of advanced hardware is likely to increase the phone’s price. The starting price could be around 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs. 47,533). Additionally, the tipster mentioned that Realme’s secondary product line might also adopt periscope cameras, such as the Sony IMX882 and Samsung JN5 sensors. This could refer to the upcoming Realme Neo 8 series, expected to launch after the GT 8 Pro.