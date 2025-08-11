Realme GT 8 with 7,000mAh battery could debut alongside GT 8 Pro in October - All details

Realme is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 series, in October in China, with two models on the horizon, the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. While earlier leaks mostly highlighted the Pro variant, new insights from Weibo now revealed key details about the standard Realme GT 8 variant, including its display size and battery capacity. Let’s have a closer look at what’s coming. Realme GT 8 series is expected to launch with new designs, larger batteries and other upgrades in October 2025.(Representative image)(HT Tech)

Realme GT 8, GT 8 Pro: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 8 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch flat display, which will make it smaller than the GT 8 Pro, which is reported to feature a 6.85-inch 2K OLED panel. Despite its smaller screen, the Realme GT 8 may house a large 7,000mAh battery, according to the latest leak. Specifics about other features remain under wraps, but reports suggest both the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

The upcoming Realme GT 8 lineup is likely to bring several design changes compared to its predecessor. Both devices are expected to run on Realme UI 7, based on Android 16, offering updated software features.

For the GT 8 Pro, camera upgrades are among the anticipated highlights. Leaks suggest that it may feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens in its rear camera setup. Additionally, it is also expected to include an improved motor for haptics, dual speakers, a metal middle frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT 8 Series: Price (Expected)

Although pricing details for the GT 8 series have not yet been confirmed, reports suggest that the GT 8 Pro could be more expensive than its predecessor. The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched at Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, whereas the GT 8 Pro could start at approximately 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 48,711).