Realme P3 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC- All details

Realme has finally launched its new generation P series smartphone, the Realme P3 series. The series includes two models, the Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro 5G in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Realme P3 Pro 5G is being marketed as a gaming beast for mid-ranger series smartphones with a powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and the new GT Boost technology which is optimised in collaboration with Krafton. Alongside performance, the smartphone has a unique cosmic glows in the dark design with utilises a luminous colour-changing fibre back panel. Therefore, the Realme P3 Pro 5G could be the perfect example of beauty with performance. Know what the Realme P3 Pro 5G has in store for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Realme P3 Pro 5G launched in India under Rs.25000, know what it has to offer.(Realme)

Realme P3 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

The Realme P3 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch Quad-Curved EdgeFlow display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset fabricated with a 4nm process, allowing powerful performance. Realme claims to offer stable 90FPS on BGMI with GT Boost technology that offers AI-powered features such as AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. The smartphone also features a 6K AeroSpace VC Cooling System for improved thermal management.

For photography, the Realme P3 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 16MP front-facing camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor. It also offers AI camera features such as AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh titan battery that supports 80W SuperDart charging. The Realme P3 Pro 5G also ensures durability as it has received IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for water and dust resistance.

Realme P3 Pro 5G price and availability

The Realme P3 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.23999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It also comes in two other storage options, 8 + 256GB and 12 + 256 GB, which are priced at Rs.24999 and Rs.26999. Buyers can avail Rs.2000 bank offer or exchange offer to get the smartphone at a lower price. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown. The Realme P3 Pro 5G will go on sale from February 25 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme India website.

