Realme P4 5G mobile price in India officially revealed ahead of August 20 launch - All details

Realme has revealed the official pricing of its upcoming P4 5G smartphone in India, just days before the device’s scheduled debut. Both the Realme P4 5G and the P4 Pro 5G are set to launch in the country on August 20. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wong, confirmed the cost of the standard model through a post on X, giving buyers an early look at what to expect. Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G are set to launch in India on August 20, 2025. (Realme )

Realme P4 5G Mobile: Price (Announced)

According to Wong, the Realme P4 5G will be priced at Rs. 17,499 in India for its base variant. The amount includes available bank discounts and other offers, which means the actual retail price may be slightly higher. The earlier model, Realme P3 5G, was launched at Rs. 16,999 but sold for Rs. 14,999 with bank offers, which shows a similar pricing pattern.

Wong also compared the upcoming device with other handsets like the Moto G96 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, and Vivo T4R. He claimed that the Realme P4 5G will stand out as the only smartphone under Rs. 20,000 to feature a dedicated graphics chip.

Realme P4 5G: Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The Realme P4 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor, paired with a Pixelworks graphics chip for enhanced visuals. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. For photography, the device will sport a 50MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, users will get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Realme P4 5G will house a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. To maintain performance during long usage, Realme will also include a 7,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system. The upcoming device is said to have a slim profile, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Alongside the P4 5G, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will also make its debut on August 20. This version will ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a HyperVision AI GPU. Like the standard model, it will include a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, along with 10W reverse charging capability. Both smartphones will be available for purchase online via Flipkart following their launch.