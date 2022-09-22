Received message on WhatsApp of 4% DA rise? Here's the truth behind this claim

PIB Fact Check, which counters misinformation on government schemes and policies, on Thursday informed that a viral WhatsApp message, which claims that 'the additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees will be effective from July 1', is ‘fake’.

“An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. This order is #Fake. Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order,” PIB Fact Check said on Twitter.

“The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the basic pay with effect from 1st July, 2022", the now-debunked message stated.

What is Dearness Allowance?

DA is a component of a government employee's monthly salary, and is added to the employee's basic monthly salary; it is paid to compensate for the increase in the cost of living due to inflation. It is revised twice a year, with effect from January and July, and the announcement of the revised allowance is made in March and September respectively.

The existing rate is 34%, and was announced by the Union government in March. It is a 3% rise on the revised DA of 31% announced in October last year. That itself was a 3% in over the DA announced in July that year, when the government implemented a massive rise of 11% to the allowance.

The Centre is yet to announce the second DA hike for the year.

