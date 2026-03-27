Redmi 15A 5G launched in India with 6300mAh battery: Price, sale date, and key features

Xiaomi has expanded its budget 5G lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi 15A 5G. The new smartphone focuses on battery life, display size, and software support. It runs on a UNISOC T8300 5G processor and brings features linked to AI tools and system-level integration. Redmi 15A 5G mobile launched in India, featuring a 6300mAh battery, 6.9-inch HD+ display and more. (Xiaomi ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Redmi 15A 5G: Price in India and Availability The Redmi 15A 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,499. The handset will be available in three colour options: Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black.

The Redmi 15A 5G will go on sale from April 3. Interested buyers can purchase it via Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Redmi 15A 5G: Specifications and Features The Redmi 15A 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It carries TÜV certifications aimed at reducing eye strain during extended use. Xiaomi has also included Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which allows the screen to respond to input even when fingers are slightly wet.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC T8300 5G chipset. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand storage up to 2TB using a microSD card, offering flexibility for those who store large files on their devices.

For photography, the Redmi 15A 5G includes a 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6,300mAh battery, which Xiaomi says can last up to two days on a single charge. It supports 15W charging and also includes reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices.

Furthermore, the smartphone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has promised four years of Android updates along with six years of security patches. The phone includes AI-based features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity.

Moreover, the device comes with additional features, including stereo speakers with up to 200 per cent volume output, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4. The device also carries an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.