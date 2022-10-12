Home / Technology / Redmi A1+ to be launched on October 14. Check more on 'Made in India, Made for India' phone here

Updated on Oct 12, 2022

Expected to be an upgraded version of the A1, which was launched in India in September, the A1+ is likely to be priced at ₹7,000 or below.

Redmi will launch the A1+ in India on October 14 (Representative Image/REUTERS)(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, which produces entry-level and mid-range devices, will launch its next product in India, the A1+ smartphone, on October 14. Redmi describes A1+ as a ‘Made in India, Made for India’ smartphone, and has given it the tagline ‘Stylish Bhi, Secure Bhi!’

“Your next favourite A1 smartphone is here! Presenting #RedmiA1Plus for all your smartphone needs plus some more,” Redmi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Features of Redmi's A1+

As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the device has a 5,000mAH battery, water drop notch display, and Android 12 operating system (OS). On its edges, the phone has been given thin bezels, while on the rear panel, there's a dual camera setup with sensors. Likely to be an upgraded version of the A1, which was introduced in September, the A1+ is powered by MediaTek's Helio A22 processor, and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Receive notification of launch

If you want to receive a notification of the launch, click here. Then, go to ‘Notify Me’ and enter your Xiaomi account with your email/phone number/account number and password. If your are not a member, you can sign up as well.

Also, if you are not a member but do not want to set up an account, you can sign in from Gmail or Facebook. According to Live Hindustan, A1+ is likely to be priced at 7,000 or below.

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

