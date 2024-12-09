Redmi Note 14 series launched in India at 17,999: Know all about new models

Xiaomi finally launched the new Redmi Note 14 series 5G in India with a starting price of just Rs.17999. The series includes three models, the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. These smartphones are available in the mid-range smartphone category with unique features, designs and specifications. The Redmi Note 14 series has been in talks for weeks via teasers, leaks and rumours. Now, the smartphones are finally unveiled, grabbing much attention in the smartphone market. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then know what the Redmi Note 14 series has in store for the users. Redmi Note 14 series debuts with AI features, check details to know more. (Xiaomi)

Also read: OnePlus 13R officially teased, with key features and specs revealed ahead of launch- All details

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is the top-end model of the series that sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is backed by a 6200mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. This model supports more than 20 AI features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, it features a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G supports 12 AI features.

Redmi Note 14 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra system-on-chip coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone features three cameras that include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Lastly, it comes with a 5110mAh battery with 45W Turbocharging.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

Redmi Note 14 series 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 14 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.17999 for a 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is priced at Rs.23999 for an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and finally, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for 8GB RAM+128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!