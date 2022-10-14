Reliance Jio drops these recharge plans offering Disney+Hotstar subscription
It is to be noted that the following IPL season will no longer be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar because Viacom18 has now obtained those rights. Through TV18, Viacom18 is a part of Reliance Industries Limited.
Reliance Jio has withdrawn many of its prepaid plans which offered Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription. In a major setback to Jio users, the plans of ₹499, 601, 799, 1099, 333, 419, 583, 783 and 1199 have been dropped, reports the Hindustan Times' sister publication- Live Hindustan.
Only two Reliance Jio recharge options still offer bundled services after nine plans with Disney + Hotstar subscriptions were suddenly dropped.
The only two plans in Jio's portfolio that still provide a free Disney + Hotstar subscription are plans priced at Rs. 1499 and Rs. 4199. Here we have detailed about the features of both the plans.
Benefits available in Jio’s ₹1499 plan
This plan of Jio comes with a validity of 84 days. In the plan, the company is offering 2 GB data every day for internet usage. Additionally, this prepaid plan includes daily 100 free SMSes to all networks in the country as well as unlimited calling. Along with a complimentary subscription to Disney + Hotstar, the company is also providing free access to Jio apps for this plan.
Benefits available in ₹4199 plan
This plan for Jio lasts for 365 days. The company offers 3 GB of data per day for internet use under this plan. Along with 100 free SMS per day, the telecom provider also includes unlimited calling to all networks. This plan includes a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar and you will also receive free access to Jio applications as part of this package. Notably, you will receive the complimentary subscription to Disney + Hotstar with either of these Jio plans for one year.
