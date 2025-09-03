Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Reliance Jio Rs. 349 Celebration Plan launched: 2GB daily data, free Zomato Gold and more

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:41 pm IST

Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs. 349 Celebration Plan with unlimited 5G data, subscriptions, and vouchers, alongside a Rs. 1200 JioHome plan.

Reliance Jio has announced that it has crossed the 500 million user milestone and is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a special set of offers. To mark the occasion, the telecom operator has introduced a month-long Rs. 349 Celebration Plan for mobile users and a Rs. 1200 Celebration Plan for JioHome subscribers. Both prepaid and postpaid customers are eligible for these benefits.

Reliance Jio celebrates its 9th anniversary with a new Rs. 349 and Rs. 1200 Celebration Plans.(Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio Rs. 349 Celebration Plan

Between September 5 and September 7, all Jio smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 5G data as part of the anniversary weekend, regardless of their existing plan. Those on 4G smartphones can unlock unlimited 4G data by adding a Rs. 39 top-up pack.

For the entire anniversary month, the Rs. 349 Celebration Plan offers:

  • Unlimited 5G data
  • 2GB daily data
  • 2% extra digital gold via Jio Finance
  • Celebration vouchers worth Rs. 3,000, which include:
    • 1-month JioHotstar subscription
    • 1-month JioSaavn Pro with unlimited caller tunes
    • 3-month Zomato Gold membership
    • 6-month Netmeds First subscription
    • 100% recharge cashback at Reliance Digital
    • Fashion deals on AJIO
    • Travel offers on EaseMyTrip
    • 2-month free trial of JioHome

These benefits extend to postpaid users as well. Customers already on 2GB/day long-term packs or on plans priced below Rs. 349 can add a Rs. 100 pack to access the anniversary rewards.

JioHome Rs. 1200 Celebration Plan

JioHome subscribers can opt for a two-month connection at Rs. 1200 (inclusive of GST) during the anniversary month. The plan includes:

  • 1000+ TV channels
  • 30 Mbps unlimited data
  • Access to 12+ OTT apps including JioHotstar
  • Wi-Fi 6 router and 4K Smart Set-Top Box

Additional perks include:

  • 2 months of Amazon Prime Lite
  • 2% extra digital gold by Jio Finance
  • Celebration vouchers worth Rs. 3,000

With these offers, Reliance Jio is aiming to reward its growing subscriber base while highlighting its range of digital and home services.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
