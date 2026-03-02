₹5,000 price jump! 6 iPhone 17e upgrades over 16e that justify it

iPhone 17e has launched globally, including in India, and it comes with a price hike compared to the iPhone 16e it has replaced. It is now priced at ₹64,900, which is ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 16e. However, I feel with the higher price, Apple is also offering more. You get additional storage, faster performance, and key features that were missing on the iPhone 16e, but that's just me. Here is everything the iPhone 17e offers over the iPhone 16e, and whether those upgrades justify the price increase depends on how you look at it. iPhone 17e brings MagSafe which was notable missing on 16e. (Apple) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure

iPhone 17e: What’s new compared to the iPhone 16e 1.iPhone 17e now comes with 256GB of base storage instead of 128GB. Yes, Apple may be charging ₹5,000 more, but the base variant now offers 256GB rather than 128GB. Previously, if you wanted the 256GB version of the iPhone 16e, you had to pay significantly more. So there is a clear value advantage here.

iPhone 17e Price in India: ₹64,900 (256GB), ₹84,900 (512GB).

2. iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 chip, the same chipset found in the iPhone 17. It is a 3nm chip capable of handling Apple Intelligence, high-end gaming, and other Apple mainstays, such as editing high-end video.

3. There are now more colour options compared to the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e was launched only in white and black, whereas the 17e also comes in a new colourway called soft pink. It adds a subtle splash of colour for those who prefer something different. Notably, it is a pastel shade rather than a bright one, which is worth keeping in mind.

4. You also now get MagSafe. The iPhone 17e officially supports MagSafe, a feature that many users, including me, felt was missing on the iPhone 16e.

5. In addition to MagSafe, the iPhone 17e can charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes and supports MagSafe and Qi2 fast wireless charging of up to 15W. In comparison, the iPhone 16e supported 7.5W Qi wireless charging. iPhone 17e covers also support MagSafe, with the silicone case retailing at ₹4,900 and the clear case also priced at ₹4,900.

6. iPhone 17e features an improved Portrait mode. Apple says it recognises people, dogs, and cats, and saves depth information, allowing you to adjust the focus points later in the Photos app. You can also record 4K video at up to 60fps. For someone like me, who takes portrait shots of pets all the time, this seems like a great addition.