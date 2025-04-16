Samsung Auto vs Android Auto: What’s same and what’s not

While Android Auto remains a staple feature on most Android phones for safe, hands-free navigation, Samsung has quietly launched its own version — ‘Samsung Auto'. Built exclusively for Galaxy devices sold in China, Samsung Auto mirrors many features of Android Auto but adds a unique twist with intelligent location-based navigation and Bixby integration. Samsung Auto appears in the One UI 7 software update, though it is only available in specific regions. (9to5Google)

First spotted by a Reddit user, Samsung Auto appears in the One UI 7 software update, though it is only available in specific regions. The app leverages Samsung's earlier “Car Mode” but expands its functionality significantly by adding a bespoke launcher and app support tailored for in-car use.

Smart Navigation Powered by Messages

One of Samsung Auto’s standout features is its location-based navigation, designed to simplify rerouting while driving. The app can extract addresses from incoming messages and instantly display a notification on the car’s screen, allowing users to navigate to the new location with a single tap — no voice commands or manual input required.

This functionality addresses a common frustration with Android Auto, where changing destinations mid-drive can be cumbersome or even dangerous. While Android Auto supports voice input, addresses can sometimes be misheard or misunderstood. Samsung’s solution provides a seamless and safer way to adjust your route on the go.

Another smart feature is navigation continuity, where directions can automatically transfer between your phone and car, ensuring a smooth handover when you enter or exit the vehicle.

App Compatibility and Limited Reach

Samsung Auto connects to compatible vehicles via Baidu CarLife+ or ICCOA CarLink, both of which support wired and wireless connections. However, these systems are primarily used in Chinese-market vehicles, such as those from Audi China, limiting the platform’s availability outside the region.

The user interface — based on preview images within the app — follows a layout similar to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. A central dashboard displays navigation, music controls, and widgets, while four shortcut apps line the edge of the screen.

Will Samsung Auto Expand Beyond China?

Despite its innovative features, Samsung Auto’s reach is currently constrained by its reliance on Chinese vehicle systems and apps. There are no signs of a global release, as significant changes to international car systems would likely be required to support it.

Still, Samsung Auto presents a compelling vision for the future of in-car phone integration — and offers a few clever ideas Google might want to adopt for Android Auto worldwide.