Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samsung Auto vs Android Auto: What’s same and what’s not

ByAyushmann Chawla
Apr 16, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Despite its innovative features, Samsung Auto’s reach is currently constrained by its reliance on Chinese vehicle systems and apps.

While Android Auto remains a staple feature on most Android phones for safe, hands-free navigation, Samsung has quietly launched its own version — ‘Samsung Auto'. Built exclusively for Galaxy devices sold in China, Samsung Auto mirrors many features of Android Auto but adds a unique twist with intelligent location-based navigation and Bixby integration.

Samsung Auto appears in the One UI 7 software update, though it is only available in specific regions. (9to5Google)
Samsung Auto appears in the One UI 7 software update, though it is only available in specific regions. (9to5Google)

First spotted by a Reddit user, Samsung Auto appears in the One UI 7 software update, though it is only available in specific regions. The app leverages Samsung's earlier “Car Mode” but expands its functionality significantly by adding a bespoke launcher and app support tailored for in-car use.

Smart Navigation Powered by Messages

One of Samsung Auto’s standout features is its location-based navigation, designed to simplify rerouting while driving. The app can extract addresses from incoming messages and instantly display a notification on the car’s screen, allowing users to navigate to the new location with a single tap — no voice commands or manual input required.

This functionality addresses a common frustration with Android Auto, where changing destinations mid-drive can be cumbersome or even dangerous. While Android Auto supports voice input, addresses can sometimes be misheard or misunderstood. Samsung’s solution provides a seamless and safer way to adjust your route on the go.

Another smart feature is navigation continuity, where directions can automatically transfer between your phone and car, ensuring a smooth handover when you enter or exit the vehicle.

App Compatibility and Limited Reach

Samsung Auto connects to compatible vehicles via Baidu CarLife+ or ICCOA CarLink, both of which support wired and wireless connections. However, these systems are primarily used in Chinese-market vehicles, such as those from Audi China, limiting the platform’s availability outside the region.

The user interface — based on preview images within the app — follows a layout similar to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. A central dashboard displays navigation, music controls, and widgets, while four shortcut apps line the edge of the screen.

Will Samsung Auto Expand Beyond China?

Despite its innovative features, Samsung Auto’s reach is currently constrained by its reliance on Chinese vehicle systems and apps. There are no signs of a global release, as significant changes to international car systems would likely be required to support it.

Still, Samsung Auto presents a compelling vision for the future of in-car phone integration — and offers a few clever ideas Google might want to adopt for Android Auto worldwide.

News / Technology / Samsung Auto vs Android Auto: What’s same and what’s not
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On