Samsung could keep a few AI tricks exclusive to the Galaxy S25, report says: What we think

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series certainly packs in several new artificial intelligence and software advancements, which gives the series an edge because far as hardware is concerned, the changes were minimal. These new features include Now Brief, Now Bar, Cross-Up Sections, and more, introduced with One UI 7. Could Samsung let some AI features stay exclusive to the Galaxy S25?(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

Typically, Samsung tends to bring the latest features to its older Galaxy devices as well. That was the assumption many were making. However, according to a report by Sammobile, this may not be the case, as some features could remain exclusive to the S25 models.

Samsung software boss says modern AI features need more processing power to run

As per SamMobile, this information comes after Samsung's software boss, Sally, stated in an interview that the company has spent around two to three years working on One UI 7. She mentioned that some One UI features, particularly AI-driven ones, require modern hardware to function properly. This suggests that certain top One UI features may not roll out to older Galaxy devices.

SamMobile reports that one such feature could be Now Brief, which essentially provides users with relevant information in real time. This relies on Samsung's Personal Data Engine, which requires a powerful NPU.

Sally stated, “This feature requires powerful processing to deliver an optimal experience. In contrast, features like Circle to Search can run on older devices, as they rely more on cloud-based services that are less demanding on device performance. For more affordable devices, we continue to review user needs and provide cloud-based AI features that can be used across devices, without requiring advanced hardware.”

So, what do we think about this?

If we look at Samsung’s approach in the past, it has largely brought major AI features from its latest phones to older devices. For instance, AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series were also rolled out to the S23 lineup, including Google’s Circle to Search and more. After the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, the same features also trickled down to the S24 lineup.

Now, with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI approach appears to be more advanced, potentially requiring greater processing power. This is why we believe that limiting some features to newer Samsung Galaxy devices could be justified—after all, Samsung wouldn’t want to compromise the performance that users get from their phones.

Phones like the Galaxy S23 are now a couple of generations old, so it is possible that Samsung may exclude these features from them. However, it would certainly be unusual if the company were to omit these features from last year’s S24 lineup as well.