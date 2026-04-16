Samsung drops S25 series prices drop by up to ₹30,000: Check offers

In a market where flagship smartphones rarely get meaningful price drops so soon, Samsung Galaxy S25 series has just received a significant correction in India. Across platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official store, buyers are now seeing discounts of up to ₹30,000, depending on the model and storage variant. Flagship Samsung phones now more affordable in India with massive discounts on Flipkart. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less The biggest highlight is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is now available for around ₹1,19,000 for the 12GB + 256GB variant—down from its launch price of ₹1,41,999. The 512GB model has also dropped to approximately ₹1,14,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has seen steep cuts, with the base variant now priced at ₹79,999 (earlier ₹1,09,999), making it far more competitive in the premium segment. Shop Samsung S25 Ultra at reduced prices on Flipkart

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Shop for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at reduced prices on Flipkart

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The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 has also become more accessible. On Flipkart, the 128GB variant starts at ₹56,999, while the 256GB model is listed at ₹62,999—down significantly from its original pricing. Notably, the 512GB variant is now just about ₹3,000 more than the 256GB option, making it a compelling upgrade for buyers seeking more storage. Shop for Samsung Galaxy S25 at reduced prices on Flipkart

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Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has dropped to ₹44,999, undercutting even newer mid-range offerings like the Galaxy A57. This positions it as one of Samsung’s strongest value-for-money devices right now, especially for users who want flagship-grade features without crossing the ₹50,000 mark. Shop for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at reduced prices on Flipkart

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