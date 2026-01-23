Samsung Fit India Walk-a-thon ‘26: How to join and win ₹10,000
Samsung has launched the Fit India Walk-a-thon ‘26, challenging users to track steps and win Amazon gift cards. Here’s how to participate.
Samsung is calling on fitness enthusiasts across India to join its Fit India Walk-a-thon ‘26, a step-count challenge hosted on the Samsung Health app. The month-long event will begin on Republic Day and offer participants a chance to win Amazon gift cards by completing a daily walking target. The initiative aims to encourage regular physical activity while introducing a competitive, reward-driven element for users of Samsung Health.
Registration and Challenge details
Participants can register for the Walk-a-thon starting January 22, 2026, through the Samsung Health app. The challenge officially runs from January 26 to February 24, 2026. During this period, users must complete a total of 2,00,000 steps to qualify for the reward draw. Samsung Health allows participants to track their steps in real time and monitor overall progress throughout the 30-day challenge.
Rewards and Prizes
Those who meet the 2,00,000-step target will receive a scratch card in the Samsung Members app under the Benefits section. Three participants will win Amazon gift cards worth ₹10,000 each, and an additional 1,000 users will receive ₹500 Amazon gift cards. Winners will be determined through a lucky draw conducted after the challenge concludes.
The Samsung Health app offers a leaderboard feature to track steps and compare performance with other participants. Samsung says these tools are designed to keep users motivated and consistent throughout the challenge.
What is the Samsung Health App
Samsung Health is a global wellness platform that tracks a range of health metrics, including steps, heart rate, exercise, sleep patterns, calorie intake, blood pressure, and ECG. The app allows users to set personalised goals, access fitness programs, schedule medication reminders, and store medical records such as prescriptions, lab reports, and immunisations for easy reference.
How to Participate
To join the Fit India Walk-a-thon ‘26, users must register via the Samsung Health app from January 22, enable step tracking, and complete 2,00,000 steps between January 26 and February 24, 2026. Progress can be monitored through the app’s leaderboard and daily step counter.
