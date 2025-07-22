Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE TWS earbuds: Same looks, cheaper price?

Samsung is preparing to release a new addition to its Fan Edition wireless earbuds line, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Recent leaks and rumours have revealed design details that suggest these earbuds will closely resemble Samsung’s premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, despite likely being priced lower. Samsung may launch Galaxy Buds 3 FE soon with a premium design at a more affordable price.(Samsung)

The Fan Edition (FE) series, which started as a category for Galaxy S smartphones, has expanded to include several other devices, such as tablets, foldable phones, and earbuds. Samsung plans to release multiple FE devices before the end of the year, including the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Design (Leaked)

A leaked image, initially shared by well-known tech leaker @evleaks (first spotted by 9to5Google), shows the Galaxy Buds 3 FE featuring a stemmed design with silicone ear tips, similar to the Buds 3 Pro. This contrasts with the original Galaxy Buds 3, which have an open shape without ear tips.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Features (Expected)

If the Galaxy Buds 3 FE maintains this design, they may offer users a better fit and more secure wear compared to the base Galaxy Buds 3. This approach will also allow Samsung to present a device that looks premium while likely costing less to produce and sell. According to a report by Android Authority, the first signs of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE emerged in Samsung's Wear OS Buds Controller app earlier this year, where the model was listed under the number R420. It is distinct from the Galaxy Buds Core, which was released recently in India as a successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE.

While the external design seems clear, details about features remain uncertain. Samsung’s Fan Edition products often lack some advanced functionalities found in their flagship counterparts, such as high-end audio codecs, multi-driver systems, or enhanced active noise cancellation. However, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could still include popular Galaxy AI features like Interpreter Mode for live translation, as well as basic protections like dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, and integration with Samsung services like Bixby and device finding tools.