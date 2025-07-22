Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE TWS earbuds: Same looks, cheaper price?

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 09:51 am IST

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 FE may offer a premium design like the Buds 3 Pro but at a more affordable price for fans.

Samsung is preparing to release a new addition to its Fan Edition wireless earbuds line, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Recent leaks and rumours have revealed design details that suggest these earbuds will closely resemble Samsung’s premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, despite likely being priced lower.

Samsung may launch Galaxy Buds 3 FE soon with a premium design at a more affordable price.(Samsung)
Samsung may launch Galaxy Buds 3 FE soon with a premium design at a more affordable price.(Samsung)

The Fan Edition (FE) series, which started as a category for Galaxy S smartphones, has expanded to include several other devices, such as tablets, foldable phones, and earbuds. Samsung plans to release multiple FE devices before the end of the year, including the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy S25 FE.

Also read: Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Design (Leaked)

A leaked image, initially shared by well-known tech leaker @evleaks (first spotted by 9to5Google), shows the Galaxy Buds 3 FE featuring a stemmed design with silicone ear tips, similar to the Buds 3 Pro. This contrasts with the original Galaxy Buds 3, which have an open shape without ear tips.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Features (Expected)

If the Galaxy Buds 3 FE maintains this design, they may offer users a better fit and more secure wear compared to the base Galaxy Buds 3. This approach will also allow Samsung to present a device that looks premium while likely costing less to produce and sell. According to a report by Android Authority, the first signs of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE emerged in Samsung's Wear OS Buds Controller app earlier this year, where the model was listed under the number R420. It is distinct from the Galaxy Buds Core, which was released recently in India as a successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

While the external design seems clear, details about features remain uncertain. Samsung’s Fan Edition products often lack some advanced functionalities found in their flagship counterparts, such as high-end audio codecs, multi-driver systems, or enhanced active noise cancellation. However, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could still include popular Galaxy AI features like Interpreter Mode for live translation, as well as basic protections like dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, and integration with Samsung services like Bixby and device finding tools.

Mobile finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 LATEST price, specs and all details

News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE TWS earbuds: Same looks, cheaper price?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

You may be interested in

62% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

₹4,999

₹12,999

Check Details

62% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

₹4,999

₹12,999

Check Details

70% OFF

NEWTECHNO Armour Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Case (2023) / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Case (2022) / Galaxy Buds 2 Case (2021) / Galaxy Buds Pro Case (2021) / Galaxy Buds Live Case (2020)

  • NEWTECHNO Armour Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Case (2023) / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Case (2022) / Galaxy Buds 2 Case (2021) / Galaxy Buds Pro Case (2021) / Galaxy Buds Live Case (2020)

₹299

₹999

Check Details

53% OFF

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit Latin American Version (Silver)

  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Noise Cancelling
  • Sound Optimization

₹11,680

₹24,999

Check Details

24% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

₹18,999

₹24,999

Check Details

50% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
  • with Innovative AI Features
  • Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

₹9,999

₹19,999

Check Details

50% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54

₹4,999

₹9,999

Check Details

74% OFF

Sounce Earphone Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 TWS Soft Silicone Skin Case Cover Shock Absorbing Protective Case with Keychain [Front LED Visible] - Transparent

  • Sounce Earphone Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 TWS Soft Silicone Skin Case Cover Shock Absorbing Protective Case with Keychain [Front LED Visible] - Transparent

₹209

₹799

Check Details

60% OFF

OBOE PC Case Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (2023), 2 Pro (2022), 2 (2021), Pro (2021), Live With Lanyard (Sand Stone) [Buds & Charging Case Not Included], Grey

  • OBOE PC Case Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (2023)
  • 2 Pro (2022)
  • 2 (2021)

₹799

₹1,999

Check Details

57% OFF

Factotech Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 2024 Buds 3 Case & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Case -Retro Grey

  • Factotech Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 2024 Buds 3 Case & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Case -Retro Grey

₹649

₹1,500

Check Details
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On