Samsung Galaxy F56 vs Vivo V50e: Which smartphone to buy under 30000

On Thursday, Samsung launched the new Galaxy F56 5G model in India with a starting price of just Rs.27999. The smartphone comes with a unique design, giving it an attractive look in two new shades of green and violet. The Samsung Galaxy F56 claims to offer powerful performance with the Exynos 1480 chip and some AI features, but does it compete with other smartphones in a similar segment? Well, to gain a better understanding of the features, we have compared the Samsung Galaxy F56 with the new Vivo V50e, which is currently being popularised for its camera capabilities. Therefore, know how Samsung’s new F series model compares to the Vivo V50e. Know which smartphone is a smartphone purchase under Rs.30000, the Samsung Galaxy F56 or Vivo V50e.(Vivo/ Samsung)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy F56 vs Vivo V50e: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy F56 is marketed as a slim phone with just 7.2mm thickness. The smartphone comes with a glass and plastic build, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. On the rear panel, we can see the vertically placed camera module housing three sensors, giving a refined look. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e is slightly thickener with 7.4 mm thickness, but it looks quite attractive with its glossy and textured back. The smartphone has a plastic build, but it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy F56 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) and Vision Booster technology. Whereas, the Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to1800nits peak brightness.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details

Samsung Galaxy F56 vs Vivo V50e: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy F56 is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is also equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Both offer AI-powered image editing tools.

For lasting performance, the Galaxy F56 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Whereas, the Vivo V50e is backed by a 5600 mAh battery, and it comes with 90W fast charging support.

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

Samsung Galaxy F56 vs Vivo V50e: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F56 features a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 12MP front camera. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also includes a 50MP AF selfie camera.