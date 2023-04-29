Home / Technology / Price cut announced for this Samsung 5G phone on both Amazon and Flipkart

Price cut announced for this Samsung 5G phone on both Amazon and Flipkart

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 05:10 PM IST

While Amazon is giving a 20% discount, Flipkart is giving 29% off.

If you want to buy a Samsung phone, then here is an option that you must consider. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, both Amazon and Flipkart have announced a price cut for Samsung's Galaxy M53, a 5G smartphone.

Samsung's Galaxy M53 5G
Samsung's Galaxy M53 5G

At present, the device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of around 35,000.

Offer on Amazon

As per Live Hindustan, Galaxy M53, after a cash discount on Amazon, is available for 27,999. On this reduced cost, customers can save another 1,500 by using a Yes Bank card. Alternatively, they can avail an exchange offer, under which, by swapping an old handset (conditions applied) for the incoming Galaxy M53, they get the latter at a discount of 25,000 on the original MRP.

Offer on Flipkart

On Flipkart, on the other hand, buyers can purchase the smartphone for 24,595, and save another 1,000 on Kotak Mahindra cards. Flipkart, however, is not giving any exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Features

(1.) A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

(2.) MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset as processor, Android-based One UI 5.1 as operating system (OS).

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 25 W.

(4.) A 4-camera arrangement at the back comprising of 108 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-camera, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro sensor.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

