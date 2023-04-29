Price cut announced for this Samsung 5G phone on both Amazon and Flipkart

If you want to buy a Samsung phone, then here is an option that you must consider. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, both Amazon and Flipkart have announced a price cut for Samsung's Galaxy M53, a 5G smartphone. Samsung's Galaxy M53 5G

At present, the device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of around ₹35,000.

Offer on Amazon

As per Live Hindustan, Galaxy M53, after a cash discount on Amazon, is available for ₹27,999. On this reduced cost, customers can save another ₹1,500 by using a Yes Bank card. Alternatively, they can avail an exchange offer, under which, by swapping an old handset (conditions applied) for the incoming Galaxy M53, they get the latter at a discount of ₹25,000 on the original MRP.

Offer on Flipkart

On Flipkart, on the other hand, buyers can purchase the smartphone for ₹24,595, and save another ₹1,000 on Kotak Mahindra cards. Flipkart, however, is not giving any exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Features

(1.) A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

(2.) MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset as processor, Android-based One UI 5.1 as operating system (OS).

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 25 W.

(4.) A 4-camera arrangement at the back comprising of 108 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-camera, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro sensor.

