Samsung Galaxy S24 gets a big price cut after S25 launch: How to get it for under 55,000

If you're in the market for a new Samsung flagship but don't want to splurge on the latest Galaxy S25 series and spend upwards of ₹80,000, the Galaxy S24 is still a good option. This is especially true considering that it offers more of the same as the S25, barring performance upgrades and minor tweaks here and there. The Galaxy S25 is not a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24.(Reuters)

Now that Samsung has officially dropped the price of the S24, which can be bought for ₹64,999 (8GB + 128GB) on its official website, the phone has become an even better deal. However, you can get an even better offer if you choose to buy it from websites like Amazon, where you can get it for less than ₹55,000.

How to Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for Under ₹ 55,000

Currently, the Galaxy S24 is listed for ₹57,710 on Amazon India. This price applies to the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas Samsung’s official website charges ₹65,000 for the 128GB variant.

This is already a significant price drop, but if you have an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card and an Amazon Prime account, you can get a cashback of ₹2,886 after your billing cycle. This brings the final price down to ₹54,824—well below ₹55,000.

The phone is available in various colours, including Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet. However, prices may vary depending on the colour, with the Amber Yellow variant costing around ₹1,000 more.

Note: You can purchase the Galaxy S24 for ₹54,999 on Samsung's official website after card offers, but this is the 128GB model, whereas Amazon offers the 256GB model for an even lower price.

Should You Buy the Galaxy S24 After the S25 Launch?

There are very few differences between the two phones. The primary one is the processor—while the latest Galaxy S25 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, last year’s S24 in India features the Exynos 2400.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is certainly more capable and will last a long time. It is also better for gaming. That said, the Exynos 2400 is no slouch, so if you don’t plan on performing intensive tasks on your phone, it will work just fine.

The display remains exactly the same, featuring a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a pixel density of 416 PPI. Both phones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and come with an IP68 rating.

Both also feature UFS 4.0 storage and the exact same camera setup: a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Both can shoot 8K video at up to 30fps or 4K video at up to 60fps.

You don’t lose out on much when opting for the S24. The design is also the same, with only slight textural differences around the camera ring. The sides and display remain flat, and even the battery capacity is identical at 4,000mAh.

If you’re not specifically after the latest performance improvements, picking the Galaxy S24—especially for under ₹55,000—could be a wise move.