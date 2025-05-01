Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE price dropped- All details

Samsung has announced limited-time offers on its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE. The company has revealed the discounted price of the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at just Rs.84999 down from Rs.129999, offering a significant Rs.45000 discount. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade this summer, then these models should be on your list for a worthy upgrade. With these smartphones, users can take advantage of Galaxy AI features and greater AI integration within apps and services. Know about the latest offers on the latest Galaxy S series models. Grab Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE at up to Rs.45000 discount.(HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers

The limited time offer will be applied to three smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE. As mentioned above, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at a discounted price of Rs.84999 down from Rs.129999, the Galaxy S24 will be available at Rs.44999 from Rs.74999, and the Galaxy S24 FE will come at a discounted price of Rs.34999 down from the original price of Rs.59999.

This limited-period offer is available across online and offline stores. Therefore, buyers can also head to Amazon or Samsung authorised stores to buy these three models at the mentioned discounted price. However, it should be noted that Samsung has not provided an end date or time for these offers. Therefore, make sure to purchase the smartphone, buyers the discounts are discontinued.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing powerful day-to-day performance and ease in multitasking. Buyers can also use Galaxy AI features such as Note Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist. Furthermore, it captures mesmerising images with its quad camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S24: This is a standard Galaxy S series model powered by the Exynos 2400 chip in India. However, the smartphone does not compromise on performance and AI features, offering ease in multitasking, smooth gameplay, and more. It comes with 50MP triple camera setup that captures promising images, making it an all-rounder smartphone at the given discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The “Fan Edition” smartphone comprises of flagship features, but at an affordable price. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 2400e processor, offering smooth performance. It offers similar AI-powered features as other Galaxy S24 series models, making it s great option for a budget-friendly upgrade.