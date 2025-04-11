Menu Explore
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a big price cut—now available for under 90,000: Deal explained

ByShaurya Sharma
Apr 11, 2025 12:24 PM IST

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a great buy, even with the S25 Ultra now available, especially considering the deals currently on offer.

Samsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside the rest of the S25 series. And while the new phones are more refined than ever, that doesn’t necessarily render the previous flagship obsolete. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is far from outdated, in fact, some even prefer its design over that of the S25 Ultra. If you’ve had your eye on it but struggled to justify spending over 1,00,000, now could be the perfect time to make your move. With current bank offers, the phone is available for under 90,000. Here are the details.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite being a generation old, is still a solid flagship.(HT Tech)
Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite being a generation old, is still a solid flagship.(HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under 90,000: Deal Explained

Loading Suggestions...

Currently, on Amazon, the S24 Ultra in the Titanium Black colourway is listed at 91,980. The price may vary depending on the colour, but this is the lowest we spotted.

This represents a significant discount compared to its original MRP. But the discount doesn’t stop there. If you choose to check out using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an additional 5% cashback. If you’re a Prime member, this amounts to 4,599, bringing the net effective price down to 87,381. But do note that this amount is going to be credited as Amazon Pay Balance after your billing cycle.

This is a good price, especially considering the S25 Plus, which lacks some of the bells and whistles of the S24 Ultra, is selling for over 90,000.

Should You Buy The Galaxy S24 Ultra After The S25 Ultra launch?

You’re not really losing out on much if you choose the S24 Ultra over the newer model. The camera setup remains largely the same. The display is nearly the same, including the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Yes, the design has changed slightly, with the S25 Ultra featuring more curved corners and flat sides.

Still, many might prefer the more angular and sharper look of the S24 Ultra. It’s still a solid choice. As for performance, the S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While it’s technically from the previous generation, it’s still highly capable and can handle any task with ease.

There’s also good news for S24 Ultra fans and potential buyers: Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out One UI 7 in certain countries.

News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a big price cut—now available for under 90,000: Deal explained
