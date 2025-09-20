Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and 5 other flagship phones to buy at Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 09:00 am IST

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale brings huge discounts on flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and others.

Flipkart’s one of the biggest festival sales, the Big Billion Day sale, is starting next week, from September 23, 2025, bringing massive discounts on electronics products across brands and categories. However, some of the biggest discounts could be seen on high-end flagship models from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other devices. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade in the flagship segment, then the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale could be the perfect opportunity. Here is a list of 5 flagship phones you can buy during the Flipkart sale.

Grab these 5 flagship phones at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale.(HT Tech)
5 flagship phones to buy at Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

Google Pixel 9: One of the popular flagship phones you can purchase during the Flipkart sale is the Google Pixel 9, which was launched last year. The smartphone comes with an impressive dual camera setup, a Tensor G4 chip, and impressive battery life. Now, during the Big Billion Day sale, the Pixel 9 is revealed to be available at Rs. 34,999, including bank offers.

iPhone 16 Pro: The Next high-end flagship phone to consider this year is the Apple iPhone 16 Pro, which comes with a powerful A18 Pro chip, triple camera setup, and Apple Intelligence features. During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 16 Pro was revealed to be available at Rs. 69,999, which is about 50% less than the original price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Another smartphone to buy during the Flipkart sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is one of the most popular smartphones during its launch. The smartphone will likely be available at under Rs. 80,000. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, bringing flagship performance.

Nothing Phone 3: If you want a unique-looking flagship, then the Nothing Phone 3 could come as a great option. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for AI-powered performance, Glyph Interface, and a triple rear camera setup. During the Flipkart sale, it will be available at around Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon variant): Lastly, we have the new Samsung Galaxy S24, which was re-released with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. During the sale, buyers can get the smartphone at around Rs. 40,000.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
