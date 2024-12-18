Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen coatings are wearing off; Users angry

In very shocking news, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-reflective coating is wearing off in less than a year causing disappointment among users. Recently, several users across the world are reporting major display coating issues which are creating permanent scratches and smudges, affecting the user experience. Know why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a smart purchase even after one year.(Samsung)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024 in the flagship segment with impressive features. One of the new features Samsung introduced was Corning Gorilla Armor glass with a new anti-reflective coating which received much praise from tech experts. Now, it has become the biggest disappointment as it has started to wear off from the display in less than a year and no solution has been found yet. Know more about how Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra users are facing issues with their smartphone’s display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at 25% discount on Amazon: Check deals and offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen coatings issues

A YouTuber named Zaryab Khan shared a post on X reporting concerns over display coating on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The post was attached with an image of the smartphone’s display, consisting of oily fingerprint marks and smudges which did not look good. After the post went viral, several other Galaxy S24 Ultra users reported a similar issue saying that the oleophobic coating had worn off, causing unpleasant smudges and scratches. It not only makes the smartphone look bad, but it has also impacted the user experience since the coating enables a smoother user experience and is resistant to fingerprints.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra

However, many Galaxy S24 Ultra users came forward that they are not facing any major issues with display coating, therefore, this problem has occurred in a few smartphone units and Samsung has yet to make a comment. Well, the wearing off of the oleophobic coating is not unusual as it eventually happens after a longer duration of usage. However, many users bring such complaints in less than a year of usage. Additionally, there is no specific timeline provided till when the coating lasts. So, Samsung must provide a clarifying explanation of how this new coating works for long-term usage. As of now, It is advised that people facing similar problems could get in touch with Samsung and find a temporary solution till the company releases any word or solution to fix the problem.