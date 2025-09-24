Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which flagship to buy during Amazon sale

Amazon is currently running its Great Indian Festival sale, bringing huge deals and discounts on flagship products, including smartphones. While many buyers may have been eyeing the iPhone 16 series, some are also considering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. But is it worth the price? Well, if you are confused between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra, then we will help you decide which flagship phone offers better value during the ongoing Amazon sale. Confused between Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra? Here’s a detailed offer of prices during the Amazon sale, and a specs comparison to help you make the right decision.(Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Amazon sale prices

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra originally retails for Rs. 1,44,999 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. However, during Amazon Great Indian Festival, it's available for just Rs. 1,08,999. However, its 256GB variant is currently not available to purchase.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra retails for Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, it's currently available at Rs. 1,23,499 on Amazon. Alongside the sale discount, buyers can also get Rs. 10,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 116499. Therefore, the price drops to Rs. 1,13,499. Apart from these offers, buyers can also avail an exchange offer to further reduce the price of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which flagship is worth buying

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra are both high-end premium phones. However, they are just one year apart. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers powerful performance and an AI experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Both models are offering 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra feature a similar quad camera setup with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. However, the 2024 model has a 12MP ultrawide camera, and the 2025 model has a 50MP ultrawide camera. In terms of battery life, both smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offer faster charging speed at 45W.