Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price tipped ahead of May launch: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has started to appear in the rumour mill again as its launch is expected in the upcoming months. After a month's delay, the slimmest Galaxy S series smartphone is finally expected to launch on May 13. As we are getting closer to the debut, leaks surrounding the smartphone’s specs and features have also started to circulate. However, in the latest leak, Samsung mistakenly tipped the Galaxy S25 Edge price, giving a glimpse at storage variants and a detailed Canadian price strategy. Therefore, know how much the Galaxy S25 Edge could cost in Canada. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price tipped ahead of May 13 launch.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price

A BlueSky post shared by tipster Roland Quandt highlighted that Samsung has mistakenly revealed the Canadian pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Based on the leaked image, the smartphone will come in two storage options, 256GB and 512GB, which will likely be priced at $1,678.99 (Approx Rs. 1,03,267) and $1,858.99 (approx Rs. 1,14,344) respectively. These prices look quite expensive than what we had expected, but it is still cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, to confirm the official India and the US pricing, we may have to wait until launch. Therefore, know what we expect to be announced by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch date, specs, and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be announced on May 13, with Indian availability expected by May 30. The smartphone may come with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display with a 2K resolution and up to 2700nits peak brightness. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor as its sibling paired with 12GB RAM. Based on the revealed design, it features a dual camera setup to maintain the slimness of the smartphone. The camera will likely include a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 Edge may not have Samsung’s signature telephoto capabilities. Lastly, the smartphone could be backed by a 3900mAh battery.

