Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge reportedly launching this month: Expected specs, thickness, and more

Samsung is now expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge this month, in April, with multiple reports pointing to the same. Now, tipster @chunvn8888 on X, who has previously predicted several Samsung-related announcements, has also voiced the same on X, stating that the device will officially go on sale in April. Here’s everything we know about the S25 Edge, including its expected launch date, specifications, and more. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is expected soon.(Bloomberg)

Galaxy S25 Edge Expected In April 2025

Tipster @chunvn8888 on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Galaxy S25 Edge will be officially released and goes on sale in April and it will be sold exclusively at MWG in Vietnam.” This corroborates several previous reports that suggested the same.

More specifically, the launch could take place on 15 April, and tipster Abhishek Yadav on X has said that the India launch could also happen in April.

Galaxy S25 Edge To Be The Thinnest Galaxy Phone Yet?

Recently, a video by YouTuber The Sinza showcased the alleged dummy unit of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Based on the video, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be much thinner than initially expected, measuring just 5.8mm. This is notably similar to the expected thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17, which leaks suggest could be around 5.5mm. The dummy units closely resemble an earlier device showcased by Samsung in January during the S25 launch. The phone appears slim across the board, with a noticeable camera bump on the left side.

Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, much like the rest of the S25 lineup, including the S25, S25 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device could feature 12GB RAM and a battery capacity between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, it could sport a dual-camera system, consisting of a 200MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens.