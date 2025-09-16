Samsung Galaxy S25 FE introduced with free storage upgrade offer- All you need to know

Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy S25 FE in India with flagship features and an affordable price tag. The smartphone offers several similar features to the Galaxy S25 models, with a triple camera setup, latest AI-powered features, lasting battery, and more. In addition, the Fan Edition model even looks quite similar to the Galaxy S25, which may gain buyers’ attention. In addition to the launch, Samsung has announced a special storage upgrade offer. Here’s everything you need to know Samsung bring an exclusive launch offer for Galaxy S25 FE.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India, offers, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will be available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all having 8GB of RAM. In terms of pricing, the smartphone costs Rs. 59,999, Rs. 65,999, and Rs. 77,999, respectively. Now, as part of the launch offers, buyers planning to buy the 256GB will get a free upgrade to 512GB of worth Rs. 12,000. In addition to the special upgrade offers, buyers can also avail Rs. 5000 instant bank cashback. Buyers can avail the discount from Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and other online platforms from September 29.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also offers a premium build with an Armour Aluminium frame and an IP68 rating. For performance, the Galaxy S25 FE is powered by an older Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

For the camera, the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4900mAh battery that supports 45W charging. It runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16, bringing new AI features like Gemini Live, Now Bar and Now Brief, Circle to Search, Audio Eraser, and more.