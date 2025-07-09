Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to debut with flexible OLED display and sleeker design: Report

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 FE in the second half of this year, and is set to bring a new design and upgraded display technology. Recent CAD-based renders have revealed early details about the phone’s appearance, which confirms changes that could affect its overall build and performance. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S25 FE with a flexible OLED display and upgraded features later this year.(Samsung)

Samsung to Launch Galaxy S25 FE with New Display

One key update is Samsung’s decision to use flexible OLED panels for the Galaxy S25 FE. This will mark a change from the previous model, the Galaxy S24 FE, which featured a rigid OLED screen. The flexible OLED technology allows the phone to be thinner and more adaptable in its design. Samsung Display will begin mass-producing these flexible panels this month to meet the demand for the new device.

Reports from ZDNet Korea have confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE will have a 6.7-inch flexible OLED screen. This move fits with Samsung’s larger strategy to increase the use of flexible OLEDs in mid-range flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S FE series and the Galaxy A lineup. Market research by Omdia supports this trend, showing a 15 percent rise in flexible OLED smartphone shipments during the first quarter of the year, reaching 151 million units. Flexible OLEDs now represent half of the smartphone display market, while LCD and rigid OLED usage declines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Key Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. The device is expected to have slimmer bezels, measuring 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm, which will make it slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 but thinner than the Galaxy S24 FE. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung is also expected to launch the device with Android 16 and One UI 8, promising seven years of software updates. The shift toward flexible OLEDs indicates Samsung’s commitment to adopting advanced display technology. This will allow users to experience slimmer, more visually appealing smartphones as flexible screens become more common in the market.