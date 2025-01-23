Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets 5 big camera upgrades: Galaxy Log, Virtual Aperture, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is finally official, bringing a slew of hardware and software-centric features that refine the already mature S24 Ultra. With several camera-centric upgrades, the S25 Ultra has now caught up with Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro in some areas, and even beat it in some. Let’s take a look at five standout camera features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad camera setup.(Samsung)

Galaxy Log

Samsung has long offered a portrait video mode, but it lacked a counterpart to Apple’s ProRes Log video, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and now a key feature of the iPhone 16 Pro models. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has finally introduced Galaxy Log, a feature that allows users to record videos in a flat profile.

For those unfamiliar with Log video recording, it is a flat video profile that retains a lot of data within the file, offering greater flexibility during post-production. This means you can colour-grade your footage to achieve your desired look, without being limited to a predefined style.

Virtual Aperture

Samsung has also introduced a new Virtual Aperture mode, which enhances the background blur in portrait video mode. Similar to Apple’s Cinematic Mode, this feature allows users to adjust the level of blur (increasing or decreasing the F-stop number). The Virtual Aperture mode can be accessed through the ExpertRAW feature, providing greater creative control over your video’s depth of field.

10-bit HDR Recording

The Galaxy S25 Ultra now supports 10-bit HDR recording as the default setting. According to Samsung, this upgrade offers superior colour tonality compared to 8-bit recording, along with better detail and vibrancy across various lighting conditions.

New Filters

Samsung may have taken inspiration from Apple’s Photographic Styles and introduced new analogue-style filters. These filters provide a film-like aesthetic for both photos and videos, adding character to your media.

Audio Eraser

If you’ve ever captured a video with distracting background noise, the new Audio Eraser feature will come in handy. Similar to Google Pixel 9’s audio tools, this feature allows you to reduce and isolate sounds, such as background music or crowd noise, giving you greater control over your audio and video content.