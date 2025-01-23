Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets 5 big camera upgrades: Galaxy Log, Virtual Aperture, and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 23, 2025 12:21 PM IST

Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the entire S25 series, introduces several new camera features. Here’s a closer look at what’s on offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is finally official, bringing a slew of hardware and software-centric features that refine the already mature S24 Ultra. With several camera-centric upgrades, the S25 Ultra has now caught up with Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro in some areas, and even beat it in some. Let’s take a look at five standout camera features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad camera setup.(Samsung)
Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad camera setup.(Samsung)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus Vs Galaxy S25: Know which model is worth the money

Galaxy Log

Samsung has long offered a portrait video mode, but it lacked a counterpart to Apple’s ProRes Log video, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and now a key feature of the iPhone 16 Pro models. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has finally introduced Galaxy Log, a feature that allows users to record videos in a flat profile.

For those unfamiliar with Log video recording, it is a flat video profile that retains a lot of data within the file, offering greater flexibility during post-production. This means you can colour-grade your footage to achieve your desired look, without being limited to a predefined style.

Virtual Aperture

Samsung has also introduced a new Virtual Aperture mode, which enhances the background blur in portrait video mode. Similar to Apple’s Cinematic Mode, this feature allows users to adjust the level of blur (increasing or decreasing the F-stop number). The Virtual Aperture mode can be accessed through the ExpertRAW feature, providing greater creative control over your video’s depth of field.

Also Read: iOS 18.3 coming soon: Leaked software hints at iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 and iPhone Air models launch

10-bit HDR Recording

The Galaxy S25 Ultra now supports 10-bit HDR recording as the default setting. According to Samsung, this upgrade offers superior colour tonality compared to 8-bit recording, along with better detail and vibrancy across various lighting conditions.

New Filters

Samsung may have taken inspiration from Apple’s Photographic Styles and introduced new analogue-style filters. These filters provide a film-like aesthetic for both photos and videos, adding character to your media.

Audio Eraser

If you’ve ever captured a video with distracting background noise, the new Audio Eraser feature will come in handy. Similar to Google Pixel 9’s audio tools, this feature allows you to reduce and isolate sounds, such as background music or crowd noise, giving you greater control over your audio and video content.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On