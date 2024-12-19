Menu Explore
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price cut on Amazon—How to buy it with a 38,000 discount

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 19, 2024 01:36 PM IST

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an effective price of ₹91,010, representing a discount of around ₹38,989 compared to the launch price. 

If you have had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, now could be the ideal time to buy this flagship phone, as it has dropped to an all-time low price of 95,800 on Amazon India, representing a discount of around 35,000 compared to its launch price of 1,29,999. The best part is, this price is without any offers, so you can purchase it as is. But that's not all—you can get an even better deal by using this credit card trick, which we will explain in this article. Read on to know.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been discounted on Amazon India.(HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been discounted on Amazon India.(HT Tech)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports

How to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for 91,010?

If you open Amazon right now and search for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Titanium Black, you will see that it's listed at 95,800. This is already a significant discount compared to the launch price of 1,29,999. However, if you happen to have an Amazon ICICI credit card—or know someone who does—and you also have an Amazon Prime account, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB, 256GB, black) for just 91,010.

How? When you check out using the Amazon ICICI Pay credit card, Amazon will credit 4,790 as cashback after your billing cycle. While this won't be an instant discount, you will receive it as cashback that can be used for other purchases on Amazon or to pay bills.

This brings the effective price down to just 91,010, representing a discount of around 38,989 compared to the launch price—which is excellent for the S24 Ultra and makes it a great value for money.

Also Read: Jio Tag Go launched with support for Android’s Find My Device network: Check price, features and more

But should you buy the S24 Ultra so close to the S25 series launch?

Well, there are two ways to look at this. Firstly, consider that the S25 Ultra is expected to be priced similarly to the S24 Ultra. It wouldn't be surprising if the price (MRP) is similar to what you would pay for the S24 Ultra, especially considering that Apple also dropped the price for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Secondly, you need to consider that Samsung phones rarely drop in price after a new flagship is launched. We saw this with the S23 Ultra, which still sells for around 75,000 to 80,000 in both offline and online markets. So, if you buy the S24 Ultra for 90,000 now, you won't lose out much in the long run. A few months down the line, the phone will likely continue to sell for around 70,000 to 80,000. If you can justify spending the additional money now because you need a phone, it will definitely be worth it.

That said, the S24 Ultra at around 90,000 is a good deal, and if you're in the market for a flagship phone right now and can't wait, the S24 Ultra is an excellent choice—even almost a year after its launch. Thanks to its titanium build, which is durable, and the 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display remains one of the best in the market.

Additionally, you have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is a flagship-grade processor that continues to perform excellently. And yes, you get Galaxy AI features, which, once the Galaxy S25 series launches with its new AI features, are expected to trickle down to the S24 series, as Samsung has done with previous models like the S23 series.

