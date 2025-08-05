Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge 5G Mobile to crush iPhone 17 Air in longer battery life- Details

Samsung recently launched its slimmest flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge 5G, in India. The smartphone gained much popularity for its sleek design, flagship features, and compactness. However, the thinness also raised questions around the smartphone’s battery life. The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently backed by a 3900mAh battery, which is quite questionable in 2025. Now, Samsung is expected to make up for the battery life with the successor model, the Galaxy S26 Edge 5G, next year. Reportedly, the ultra-thin flagship is expected to feature a bigger battery. If true, this upgrade may also beat Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air in terms of battery life. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge 5G may offer better battery life than Apple’s iPhone 17 Air model. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge 5G battery upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge 5G is reportedly in the works, and the smartphone has also started to appear in the rumour mill. A tipster who goes by the name Setsuna Digital shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, revealing that the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to be backed by an upgraded 4400mAh battery. This is notably a substantial upgrade from the current Edge model. If the rumours are true, the Galaxy S26 Edge battery falls between the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models in terms of battery life.

In addition to a bigger battery, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge 5G will also compete with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model, which is expected to be backed by a 2900mAh battery. While, slimmer smartphone raises questions about battery life, Samsung is reportedly taking the matter seriously to address the concerns.

Apart from these upgrades, Samsung is expected to make a significant revamp to the Galaxy S26 lineup. Recent reports suggest that the lineup will include three models: the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Therefore, the South Korean giant may replace two standard models, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, next year. However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until next year and see what Samsung has in store for its next-generation flagship series.

Well, despite the battery upgrade for Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung is already one step ahead of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, since the current model already has a bigger battery. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge model is slightly thicker than the rumoured slimness of the iPhone 17 Air