Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is getting a major revamp: New models to replace base options

Samsung recently wrapped up its Q2 earnings calls, which showcased increased popularity for the Galaxy S25. Now, with foldables launching in the second half of the year, and a tri-fold model on the horizon, Samsung may gain more attention this year. However, the South Korean giant is already preparing for its next-generation S series models, and it may target a big shake-up in the lineup. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 models are expected to get bigger batteries. Here’s what we know so far.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 series may not include the base models, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus. The lineup is expected to come with a new Galaxy S26 Pro model, and the Galaxy S26 Edge could replace the Plus variant. This could be a major revamp in the series with new models, upgrades, and features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Recently, an internal One UI 8 build revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may not include a base model. The lineup will consist of three models, the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, a Galaxy Club report backs the claims by revealing the battery sizes of the two new models that will join the lineup.

These new models are expected to get a slight battery upgrade that may attract buyers during launch. Reportedly, the new base model, Galaxy S26 Pro, is expected to be backed by a 4,175mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 4,300mAh battery. On the other hand, the ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge model is expected to come with a 4,078mAh battery, which is likely to be advertised as a 4200mAh battery. As far as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is concerned, rumours suggest a similar 5000mAh battery, but it is also expected to get 60W fast charging.

Apart from these changes, the new S series lineup has been kept under the covers, since it has a few more months for its official debut. During this period, several changes could be made before it goes into mass production by the end of 2025. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait for the Galaxy S26 series.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been in the limelight for a couple of weeks now as rumours have started to circulate about its design and major camera upgrades. Reportedly, the smartphone may get a bigger 200MP main sensor and a new 48MP telephoto lens, enhancing the zooming capabilities.