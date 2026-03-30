Samsung Galaxy S26+ review: The flagship that deserves more credit

Samsung launches three Galaxy S-series smartphones every year with the Galaxy S Ultra getting the best hardware and features of the lot along with all hype and attention. This year it’s Privacy Display and Horizon Lock. Last year, it was the next-gen Galaxy AI along with cross-app intelligence. And the year before that, it was Galaxy AI. The messaging is clear: you get the Ultra if you want the best of everything. In a perfect world, the Galaxy S Ultra would be enough. In a perfect world, other Galaxy S series smartphones won’t exist. But we don’t live in a perfect world and other Galaxy S series smartphones do exist. Case and point: the Samsung Galaxy S26+, the middle child that leaves you wanting more. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is a part of the Galaxy S26 Series. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo) Don’t get me wrong here, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the Galaxy S26+. It’s a premium smartphone with top of the line hardware and Galaxy AI smarts. But it misses out on some of the most talked about features of the series this year, that is, Privacy Display and Horizon Lock. Like I said, it leaves you wanting more. It also offers minimal upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S24+ that arrived a year before that. Does that mean the Galaxy S26+ is not worth your time and attention? Absolutely not. On the contrary, it’s a flagship smartphone that deserves more credit. Scroll down to find out more. But before that take a peek at its top specs. Samsung Galaxy S26+ specifications FEATURE SAMSUNG GALAXY S26+ Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display Build & Design Aluminum frame, glass back with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Water/Dust Resistance IP68 certified Processor Exynos 2600 RAM and Storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB OS & AI OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16, Galaxy AI Gen 2 Rear camera 50MP (primary) + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Front camera 12MP Battery & charging 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, dual SIM with eSIM support Security Face unlock, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Colours Cobalt Violet, Black, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold Price ₹ 1,19,999 (12GB + 256GB), ₹ 1,39,999 (12GB + 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus comes with an aluminum frame. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ design: Looks premium, feels premium Let’s talk about the design first. The Samsung Galaxy S26+ looks premium. It feels premium. It is premium. It features a glass body that is held together by an aluminum frame. This back glass hosts a pill-shaped camera module that holds the phone’s triple rear camera setup and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. From afar, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ looks exactly like its younger sibling, that is, the Samsung Galaxy S26. While it’s visibly bigger in size and noticeably heavier than the Galaxy S26, the design remains exactly the same, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s just consistent with the rest of the series. One series, one design. Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S26+ also looks similar to last year’s Galaxy S25+. But there is one key difference – the rear camera module. The Galaxy S25+ misses out on the rear camera module, which the Galaxy S26+ gets. Sure, it’s a small detail, but the difference can add to or take away the ‘premium appeal’ of the device. In this case, the rear camera module makes the Galaxy S26+ look a bit more refined and polished. Premium-ness aside, the fact remains that the Galaxy S26+ has a sturdy build that can easily take the wear and tear of everyday use or even an occasional fall here and there without leaving a scratch on its body. I used this phone for almost 10 days without a cover and what I particularly liked about its design is that it is resistant to dust and fingerprint smudges. And though the phone is slightly bigger for my hands, it’s comfortable to hold and use.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ display: Bright as ever The Samsung Galaxy S26+ comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with a variable screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and HDR10+ support. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against occasional bumps and bruises. While these specifications do look impressive, they are the same as last year’s Galaxy S25+, so no updates there. But we aren’t complaining as Samsung’s displays remain some of the best in the industry. So, whether you are watching a movie indoors or using the phone under direct sunlight, the display holds its ground. The screen is bright and crisp and the colours are sharp. During my time with this phone, I constantly watched movies and shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and videos on YouTube, and the experience remained vibrant and smooth. Another thing I like about the Galaxy S26+ is that its screen offers good viewing angles, better than the Galaxy S26 Ultra at least that tends to blacken out the edges. That said, the Galaxy S26+ does lack one of the most talked about features of the Galaxy S26 series, that is, the Privacy Display. But that’s no deal breaker. Apart from the optics, the Galaxy S26+ comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. This feature is impressively quick at unlocking the phone. In my experience, it is more reliable and works better than the phone’s facial recognition feature. All in all, the Galaxy S26+ has a bright and vibrant display that offers consistent performance no matter the viewing conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a triple rear camera setup. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ camera: Consistency with AI smarts The camera in the Samsung Galaxy S26+ has largely remained unchanged. For reference, you get a 50MP primary lens with the Samsung GN3 sensor, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) feature, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX564 sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens with Samsung S5K2K1 sensor, 3x optical zoom, OIS and PDAF. On the front, you get a 12MP camera. This camera setup, both front and rear, is the same that you get in the Galaxy S25+. So what does this mean for you? This means that you get sharp and clear images no matter which camera you use or what the lighting conditions are.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

I tested out the cameras of the Galaxy S26+ in various lighting conditions and the results were fantastic. The rear cameras captured images with great detail no matter the lighting condition. They also managed to capture the colours accurately. During the daylight conditions, the depth and details captured by the cameras are excellent. The colours and clarity are on-point, the shadows are accurate and the dynamic range is excellent. I like the fact that the phone offers up to 30x hybrid zoom, but the clarity takes a hit once it hits the 10x zoom mark. For best results, capturing images with up to 3x zoom mark is ideal.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Coming to indoor lighting conditions, the images are crisp and clear but with a slightly warm effect. Despite this enhancement, the colour and clarity remain unmatched. Portrait shots offer the same precision with good isolation. In low-light conditions, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ leans towards maintaining natural colours with surprising amount of clarity. Turn on the night mode and you get a bit more contrast. The overall impact is such that it makes the image look more ‘photogenic’. It’s good for casual photographers and content buffs.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ does not disappoint as far as the selfie camera is concerned. The images are sharp with great dynamic range and excellent colours. It’s also great at capturing facial details such as freckles and wrinkles accurately. On the video front, Samsung has introduced a new Horizon Lock feature in its Galaxy S26 series phones. What this feature does is that it acts like a gimbal and maintains the horizon level even during 360-degree rotations while capturing a video. Thankfully, Samsung has not left the Galaxy S26+ out of it. The result is that you get stable videos throughout.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Lastly, let’s talk about the AI features. Samsung has upped its AI game when it comes to offering camera features. It has introduced several new features that make editing rather transforming images fun. You can not only remove objects from an image but you can also move specific objects, add new objects and even transform the style of any image. These features are certainly easier to use and faster than Apple Intelligence. Here are some examples for you:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus camera sample. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ software: Clean UI with a major AI upgrade The Samsung Galaxy S26+ ships with Android 16-based OneUI 8.5. Samsung hasn’t made any major changes to its OneUI 8.5 skin. It features the same, easy-to-use and familiar aesthetics that we have seen in OneUI over the years. But that doesn’t mean that OneUI 8.5 doesn’t offer anything incremental. Instead it focuses on Galaxy AI, which brings a bunch of new and utilitarian features to the mix. First, you get a new Creative Studio app. It lets you create stickers, greeting cards, invitations and even wallpapers using AI. You can either create something from scratch or transform your existing image into something totally different. You also get features like Call Assist that provides a real-time translation during a voice call, Writing Assist, which helps you write text and improve it, and an Audio Eraser that removes noise and distracting sounds from a video for clarity. These features increase your productivity and they work smoothly with almost anything that you throw at them. Coming to updates, Samsung has promised to provide seven years of operating system (OS) and security updates to the device, which means your phone will continue getting new features and protection against all threats until 2033.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is powered by Exynos 2600 chipset. (HT/Shweta Ganjoo)