    Samsung Galaxy S26 series India launch, pre-order and sale dates leaked online - All details

    Samsung Galaxy S26 series India launch, pre-order and sale dates leaked online - All details

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:36 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Samsung is preparing to introduce its flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup, which is expected to include three models this year: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the company has not officially announced the launch event details, a new leak has shared some insights about the launch date and sales schedule for India and other markets.

    Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon, with its pre-order and sale timeline leaked ahead of official announcements. (Bloomberg)
    Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon, with its pre-order and sale timeline leaked ahead of official announcements. (Bloomberg)

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Launch Timeline, Pre-Order and Sale Date (Leaked)

    According to a report by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026. The launch is expected to take place during the company’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year and will cover both global and Indian markets.

    The leak also outlines the availability timeline. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may begin on February 26 and remain open until March 4, 2026. Samsung is expected to start a pre-sale phase from March 5, which could run until March 10. Open sales for all three models are tipped to begin on March 11.

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Key Features (Expected)

    Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus may use different processors based on region. Samsung may ship these models with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chipset. Markets such as China and the U.S may receive the Snapdragon version, while India could get the Exynos variant. Both devices are expected to offer 12GB RAM and run Android 16 with One UI 8.5.

    The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S26 Plus could come with a 6.7-inch screen. Both displays are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Reports point to glass panels on both sides, an aluminium frame, an IP68 rating, and USB 3.2 support. Battery sizes are tipped at 4,300mAh for the Galaxy S26 and 4,900mAh for the S26 Plus. Charging support may include 25W and 45W wired charging, along with Qi2 wireless charging. Camera systems on both models could include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

    On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sit at the top of the lineup. Leaks suggest Samsung may use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for this model in all regions, including India. The device may offer up to 16GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB.

    The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.9-inch flat AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with wired, wireless, and reverse charging support. For photography, the handset may include a 200MP main sensor, along with multiple telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, and support for high-resolution video recording.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

