Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 3 biggest upgrades to expect next year

Samsung has finally concluded the major flagship launches, including the new generation S series models and the foldables. Now, as we enter the second half of 2025, rumours surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have started to circulate, giving us hope for greater upgrades. Know about these 3 three big upgrades coming to Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

This year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was quite impressive in comparison to its predecessor in terms of design refinements and performance. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely come as a bigger upgrade as we navigate through some enticing rumours. While it makes us even more curious, it's quite interesting to see how Samsung manages to bring clean upgrades to its flagship models. Therefore, know about these 3 rumoured upgrades of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which may make it a worthy upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 3 major upgrades you need to know

Slimmer design, new camera module: Samsung S series Ultra variants are usually on the heavier and bulkier side when it comes to design. However, this seems to have changed with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to take a bigger step in slimness. Reportedly, the smartphone could measure 8mm in slimness. Additionally, Samsung is also said to replace the camera rings with a unified camera module, housing the lenses. Therefore, we can expect major design changes next year.

Performance and RAM upgrade: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, built with TSMC’s 3nm process. Samsung is also said to make customisations to the chip and bring Galaxy branding. Additionally, the smartphone is also expected to have a 16GB RAM capacity for all storage models. Therefore, we can expect upgraded performance and greater AI integration.

Upgraded telephoto lens: Lastly, Samsung is expected to make some camera refinements for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Firstly, it may bring a 200MP main camera with an ISOCELL HP2 rear sensor and a new lens. Additionally, the telephoto lens may get an upgrade from a 10MP camera to a 12MP camera with 3x optical zoom. With higher resolution, the smartphone may capture higher-quality close-up shots and portraits in comparison to its predecessor.

However, it should be noted that the leaks are not officially confirmed, and we will have to wait until the official launch, which is likely to take place in January 2026.