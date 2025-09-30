Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile will likely come with a redesigned S-Pen

Samsung has been rumoured to ditch the S-Pen for its high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S Ultra models, since last year. However, every year, the South Korean giant brings a refined version of the stylus, making its usage more intuitive. As part of early leaks, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra was also rumoured to remove the stylus from the phone to make it slimmer; however, new reports suggest that it's coming after all. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra S-Pen is expected to feature a redesigned build that matches the phone's curvy design. Therefore, if you have been eyeing the phone, here’s what you can expect from the stylus. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is tipped for major design changes, along with a redesigned S-Pen.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G S-Pen redesign

Tipster who goes by the name PhoneArt on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a post revealing the redesigned S-Pen for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. While the image does not reveal the entire design, it showcases the top of the S-Pen, which is more curvy than flat. The S-Pen top design aligns with the rumoured curvy edges of the phone itself. Well, not much of a change from the current model, but the S-Pen users may get some relief as it is sticking around this year as well. However, we are still unsure of the design and its availability, since we still have a few months left for the official launch.

Apart from the S-Pen redesign, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to get design refinements. Reportedly, it may have a slimmer build and a new camera island that may change the entire look and feel of the flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing upgraded performance. It may also offer up to 16GB of RAM, which may offer efficient performance. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which is said to be brighter and more efficient. Lastly, it may include a similar 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.