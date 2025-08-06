Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G tipped to offer improved low-light photography: Here’s how

Samsung Galaxy S series models are popularly known for their powerful performance and camera capabilities. This year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra brought some significant camera improvements over its predecessor, enhancing the overall photo quality. Now, as we wait for the new generation of Galaxy S series, leaks surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G model have already started to surface on the internet. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to come with an upgraded camera setup.(Ice Universe)

While we have come across several leaks, the latest on Galaxy S26 Ultra may excite buyers, as the smartphone could offer enhanced low-light photography due to a major upgrade on the main camera sensor. Reportedly, the main camera is expected to get a bigger aperture, which may allow more light to enter the camera, resulting in better photo quality in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G camera upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G was previously reported to feature a 200MP main camera with a new ISOCELL HP2+ sensor. This new sensor was expected to be bigger and have a wider aperture than its predecessor. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe revealed that the sensor is expected to have an f/1.4 aperture that could enhance smartphones’ low-light photography.

For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a sensor that has an f/1.7 aperture. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could retain the same 200MP resolution, the new sensor with a wider aperture could enhance the camera performance, especially in low-light situations.

Apart from a camera upgrade, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. Samsung is also reported to be bringing a bigger battery and fast charging support for the Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung will likely revamp the Galaxy S series lineup this year, replacing two standard models. Reports suggest that we may not see the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, but instead, Samsung could launch Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge. Apart from these updates, the information surrounding the new flagships is slim as of now. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months more to know more about the Galaxy S26 models.