Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra launched in India: Check price in India, specs, and features

Samsung has announced the new generation flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, in India. Both tablet flaunts powerful Galaxy AI features, a flagship MediaTek chipset, and a refined design that may grab attention. Along with the new tablets, the South Korean giant has also announced the redesigned S-Pen for a more comfortable grip, and new keyboard and tablet cases, bringing ample choices. Galaxy Tab S11 comes with a smaller screen size, whereas the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a much bigger screen, which can practically be used as a laptop if you have the Samsung keyboard case. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series and what they have to offer. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series debuts with a slimmer design, but powerful features.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 has a slimmer design that measures just 5.5mm, whereas the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is even thinner at 5.1mm. The standard version features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, whereas the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display, like its predecessor, but both models offer up to 1600nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

For performance, both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor built with TSMC’s 3nm process, and paired with 12GB of RAM. Samsung says that the processor provides faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The Galaxy Tab S11 is backed by an 8400mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a 11600mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series runs on OneUI 8, which brings the new Dex mode, enabling users to access multiple workspaces, access the drag and drop feature and more. Alongside the upgrades, the Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with a new S-Pen with a hexagonal design, which claims to offer a comfortable grip and improved user experience. Impressively, the stylus does not require charging, and it can go as long as you want.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra: Price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available in two signature colours: Grey and Silver.

Price in India and sale dates will be updated soon.