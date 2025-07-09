Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: OneUI 8 with 5 key features coming up

Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event today, July 9, to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Alongside major hardware announcements, the South Korean giant is also slated to introduce OneUI 8, based on Android 16, which has been in development for months. Samsung has already rolled out beta versions of the new generation update, and the new foldable may run on OneUI 8 out of the box, bringing some new features and improvements. While it may not be a major upgrade over OneUI 7, Samsung is reportedly bringing several necessary upgrades to existing features that may provide users with a cleaner experience. Therefore, know about these 5 OneUI 8 features which we may see later today. Know about these 5 upcoming OneUI 8 features coming to Samsung devices.(Samsung)

Samsung OneUI 8: 5 feature upgrades to expect

Advanced Protection mode: This is a crucial Android 16 feature which is now expected to come to Samsung devices with OneUI 8. The advanced protection mode is said to include a suite of security features that may enable users to block app sideloading, theft protection, data encryption, and much more that will protect Samsung users from high-risk scams.

Addition to Now Bar: Now Bar was first introduced with OneUI 7 in January; now Samsung is reportedly upgrading its capabilities by adding expanded app support. Earlier, Now Bar activities were limited to only a few apps, making it less useful. With greater app support, users can get access to live notifications across apps and services.

Improved audio eraser: Samsung’s AI-powered Audio Eraser feature created much hype during the OneUI 7 launch. As this feature is immensely popular and used by creators, Samsung is reportedly bringing easy access as well as an improved version of the audio eraser with OneUI 8. We can see a new audio eraser button in the Gallery app. We may also see an audio eraser in other apps like Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder apps.

Upgrades to split-screen mode: Samsung is expected to bring a 90:10 split view similar to Open Canvas on OnePlus devices. This split view mode will enable users to seamlessly multitask without switching between apps. This will also give users the control to select which app should have 90% of the screen, and which app should take the 10%, based on their tasks.

Dynamic effect: Samsung is also expected to bring “Dynamic effect” to the Gallery app, which may come as an upgrade to the Live effect feature. As the Live effect feature converts the still image into a short video, the Dynamic effect will likely add a 3D-like movement. Additionally, it may also allow users to move the subject within the photo manually.