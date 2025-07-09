Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked last-minute leak: Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop S-Pen support

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:43 AM IST

 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop S-Pen support for a slimmer design. Know what the last-minute leak revealed about the foldable.

Just a few hours before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the marketing material for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE were leaked online. The images revealed several crucial details about the upcoming products, including specifications and features. However, one major downgrade came to notice as the images do not have a single mention of S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. There are speculations that with a slimmer design, Samsung may have dropped the stylus support to make space for other crucial features. Apart from the downgrade, we also got a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal during today’s event. Therefore, if you have been eyeing any of these products, then know what we can expect based on the leaked marketing material.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material leaked ahead of launch, revealing crucial specs and features.(HT )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material leaked ahead of launch, revealing crucial specs and features.(HT )

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Last-minute leak reveals shocking downgrade

A tipster named Roland Quandt shared a series of images on the microblogging platform Bluesky, revealing the marketing material of today’s Samsung launch event. The images revealed greater details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of its official launch. As per the images, the foldable will likely measure 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded and could weigh 215 grams. We can also see the mention of advanced armor aluminium, Armor Flexhinge, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. 

However, the tipster highlighted that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material does not mention of S-Pen. This has led to speculation that Samsung is dropping the stylus support to maintain the slimness of the foldable. Earlier, the S Pen Fold Edition was sold separately from the foldable, but this year Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not come with S Pen support at all, making a major downgrade for buyers. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

Apart from the design standpoint, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera features were also tipped, revealing that it will feature a 200MP main camera with next-gen ProVisual Engine, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It was also highlighted that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and the same 4400mAh battery. 

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the foldables are expected to be 4.1mm slim when unfolded. It was also highlighted that the Z Flip 7 could feature a 4300mAh battery, whereas the FE version could have a smaller 4000mAh battery. However, we may have to wait until the launch to confirm how Samsung will differentiate the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked last-minute leak: Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop S-Pen support
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On