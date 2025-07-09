Samsung Galaxy Unpacked last-minute leak: Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop S-Pen support

Just a few hours before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the marketing material for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE were leaked online. The images revealed several crucial details about the upcoming products, including specifications and features. However, one major downgrade came to notice as the images do not have a single mention of S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. There are speculations that with a slimmer design, Samsung may have dropped the stylus support to make space for other crucial features. Apart from the downgrade, we also got a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal during today’s event. Therefore, if you have been eyeing any of these products, then know what we can expect based on the leaked marketing material. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material leaked ahead of launch, revealing crucial specs and features.(HT )

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Last-minute leak reveals shocking downgrade

A tipster named Roland Quandt shared a series of images on the microblogging platform Bluesky, revealing the marketing material of today’s Samsung launch event. The images revealed greater details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of its official launch. As per the images, the foldable will likely measure 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded and could weigh 215 grams. We can also see the mention of advanced armor aluminium, Armor Flexhinge, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

However, the tipster highlighted that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material does not mention of S-Pen. This has led to speculation that Samsung is dropping the stylus support to maintain the slimness of the foldable. Earlier, the S Pen Fold Edition was sold separately from the foldable, but this year Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not come with S Pen support at all, making a major downgrade for buyers.

Apart from the design standpoint, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera features were also tipped, revealing that it will feature a 200MP main camera with next-gen ProVisual Engine, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It was also highlighted that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and the same 4400mAh battery.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the foldables are expected to be 4.1mm slim when unfolded. It was also highlighted that the Z Flip 7 could feature a 4300mAh battery, whereas the FE version could have a smaller 4000mAh battery. However, we may have to wait until the launch to confirm how Samsung will differentiate the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.