Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, how to watch the event live and what to expect

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, setting the stage for the unveiling of its newest foldable smartphones. The South Korean technology company will reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during the event. Invitations have already been sent out, and Samsung is expected to showcase other devices, including the Galaxy Watch 8 series and the newly teased Galaxy Buds Core. Here's when and how you can livestream the event to ensure you don't miss any updates. Here’s how you can watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live and know what to expect.(Samsung)

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and Where to Watch the Live Event

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place on July 9, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST). The South Korean-based tech giant will host the event in in-person in Brooklyn, New York, where the attendees will get the first glimpse of what the company calls the “latest additions to the Galaxy portfolio.”

For those who cannot attend the event in person, Samsung will also live-stream the event on its official website, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung India’s YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to Expect

Samsung has kept details about the upcoming products under wraps but has hinted at the launch of next-generation Galaxy devices featuring a new AI-powered interface. These devices will come equipped with advanced hardware and support a suite of AI-driven features designed to enhance the user experience.

Furthermore, the Industry reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be the lightest and thinnest foldable phone Samsung has produced. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature the Exynos 2500 processor, which was introduced recently. Additionally, Samsung is rumoured to introduce a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) to target users who want a foldable device with basic features at a lower price.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung might expand its Galaxy Watch offerings by reintroducing the Classic model. The Galaxy Watch 8 lineup for 2025 may include the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra models.

Moreover, Samsung has started teasing the Galaxy Buds Core, which are expected to debut at the event. There may also be updates on Project Moohan, Samsung's extended reality headset developed in partnership with Google. There is also speculation that Samsung will share updates on Project Moohan, a mixed reality headset developed with Google, and may unveil its first tri-fold smartphone, a device long rumoured within the industry.