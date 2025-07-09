Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Motorola Razr 60: How these flip-style foldables may compare

Samsung is expected to launch three new foldables today, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Z Flip 7, and a third new model: the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which stands for Fan Edition. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

These FE models are typically quite reminiscent of the mainline flagships but cut a few corners to achieve a lower price point. This means if the Z Flip 7 FE is priced lower than the Z Flip 7, it could bring it into direct competition with models like the Motorola Razr 60.

Based on what reports have said so far, here's how both phones could compare.

Performance

Coming to the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to ship with Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chipset, which is the same flagship chipset that powered the S24 and the S24+ last year. In contrast, the Motorola Razr 60 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X. The Motorola Razr gets 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the Z Flip 7 FE is expected to get UFS 4.0 storage. So, there could be some performance difference between the two flip-style foldables.

Display and Design

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to retain a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch display that unfolds. The Motorola Razr 60, on the other hand, has a 3.6-inch pOLED outer display and a 6.9-inch Full HD inner display. The main display is a Full HD+ unit and makes for 413 pixels per inch; the outer display also has 413 pixels per inch.

Razr 60's main display is LTPO and supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. However, it isn't clear which technology the Z Flip 7 FE will offer. Reports suggest that it could retain the same 6.7-inch display that was used in the Z Flip 6, and that could make it an LTPO AMOLED panel.

Coming to the design, Motorola has been offering large cover displays for a while now, and this is the case with the Motorola Razr 60 as well. The Z Flip 7 FE could more or less offer a design that is reminiscent of the Z Flip 6 from last year.

Battery Life, Software and Camera

When it comes to battery capacity, the Motorola Razr 60 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging. As for the Z Flip 7 FE, reports suggest that it could come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the software, the Razr runs on Android 15. For the Z Flip 7 FE, some reports suggest that Samsung could debut One UI 8, based on Android 16, with these models.

And finally, as for the camera, we know that the Motorola Razr 60 comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could, too, sport a dual camera setup based on what we have seen in renders, but the exact specifications are still up in the air.