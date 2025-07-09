Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launched in India with Exynos chips

Samsung finally unveiled the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 globally at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Today’s event consisted of several new announcements, including the introduction of Android 16-based OneUI 8, the new Galaxy Watch 8 series, and others. However, the foldables took the centre stage, with the clamshell model getting a major design revamp. Alongside the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung also launched an affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in India, targeting budget-conscious buyers as well. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a compact foldable with premium design, powerful performance, advanced AI capabilities, and more, then know what the clamshell foldables has to offer. Samsung debuts three foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 9.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a new generation compact AI phone that comes with a redesigned FlexWindow display, Galaxy AI features, upgraded camera performance and more. Here’s a breakdown of what the new model offers.

Design: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 pocket-sized foldable smartphone with a refined design and build quality. The smartphone weighs only 188 grams and measures 13.7mm when folded. Samsung says it's the “slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.” The foldable comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a thinner Armor FlexHinge, and Armor Aluminum Frame. However, it comes with the same IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Display: The smartphone features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display, which Samsung is now calling a “FlexWindow.” It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits of peak brightness and Samsung’s Vision Booster technology for upgraded outdoor visibility. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a similar refresh rate and peak brightness.

Performance: The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by the new Exynos 2500 chip, fabricated with a 3nm process and is said to have a powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The smartphone offers 12GB RAM and two storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The smartphone also supports Samsung DeX, which transforms the device into a workstation with PC-like tools.

Software: The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16, bringing several custom features for a foldable. With the new OS, Samsung brings a powerful AI-powered feature to the FlexWindow. Therefore, users can access AI features as Gemini Live, Now Bar, and Now brief directly from the cover screen.

Camera: With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung brings its advanced ProVisual Engine to cameras for an enhanced photography experience. The smartphone features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the main display, it features a 10MP FlexCam, which Samsung claims to be “the best selfie camera yet.”

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is backed by an upgraded 4300mAh battery that claims to offer up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications and features

Design: The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with a similar design to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6. The smartphone weighs 187 grams and measures 14.9mm when folded. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an Armor Aluminum frame. Lastly, it supports an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Display: The affordable foldable features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance and software: The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It will also run on One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing the latest Galaxy AI features to the smartphone.

Camera: The foldable features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it includes a 10MP selfie camera.

Battery: Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and a 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are available for pre-order from today, July 9. The official sale will go live on July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint colour options. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will come in Black and White options. Samsung is also offering Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.